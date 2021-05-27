Cancel
Memphis, TN

Are you ready for some football? Times for 7 Memphis Tigers games announced

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. — NEWS RELEASE FROM UNIVERSITY OF MEMPHIS:. Seven kickoff times have been announced for the upcoming 2021 Memphis Tigers football season, including the home opener on Saturday, Sept. 4 and the Saturday, Sept. 18 game against Mississippi State at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Memphis’ season opener against Nicholls...

Memphis, TNdailymemphian.com

Tigers await word on Syracuse forward transfer’s decision

Highly sought Quincy Guerrier is choosing among Memphis, Oregon, Illinois and Arizona State. Johnson is a Memphis native who graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 2016. He's traveled the country covering teams like Syracuse, the Buffalo Bills and the Memphis Grizzlies. He's excited about the opportunity to cover the Tigers and all things in the city of Memphis.
Tennessee StateWBIR

Tennessee men's tennis advances to NCAA quarterfinals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee men's tennis team advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA championships on Monday with a match win over Arizona in the Sweet 16. The Vols finished on top in doubles, earning the match point, then proceeded to win three singles matches. It's the first time Tennessee has advanced to the quarterfinals since 2013, the 10th time in program history.
Arkansas Stateallfortennessee.com

Tennessee football makes cut for 2022 Arkansas DE Nico Davillier

Defensive ends continue to be a focus for Tennessee football as Josh Heupel works toward building his first class on Rocky Top. With two edge rushers in some form committed already for 2022, multiple others have the Vols on their radar. On Sunday, another edge rusher put UT on his radar as well.
Tennessee StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brian Grant commits to Tennessee

Tennessee and head coach Josh Heupel received a commitment for the 2022 recruiting class on Monday. 2022 offensive lineman prospect Brian Grant announced his commitment to the Vols on Twitter. “Without further ado, I will be committing to play at the University of Tennessee,” Grant said. “Thanks Coach (Glen) Elarbee...
Tennessee StateScarlet Nation

Tennessee offer a 'dream come true' for Mount Juliet's Ayden Bussell

Mount Juliet offensive tackle Ayden Bussell was trying to catch some zzz’s following a morning workout when suddenly his mood changed for the rest of the day. “My coach asked me to Facetime him and coach [Willie] Martinez was going to be on the call,” Bussell remembered. “I was immediately out of bed and ecstatic. When your head coach tells you that, you know what it means.
Arizona Statechatsports.com

Arizona men’s tennis falls to Tennessee in Sweet 16

NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament, 2008 NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament, 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament. Arizona men’s tennis saw its season come to an end Monday with a 4-3 loss to Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. UA gave the No. 3 seed...
Tennessee Staterockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Point Guard BJ Edwards Set For His Official Visit With Tennessee

As the dead period comes to an end in college athletics, we’ve started to see an upward trend in prospects lining up for official visits. This means players can officially visit a campus for the first time since the pandemic began. It will almost certainly look like the wild wild west around most colleges beginning on June 1st.
Arizona StateKokomo Perspective

Arizona Wildcats men's tennis team falls to Tennessee in Sweet 16, ends best season in program history

The best season in Arizona Wildcats men's tennis history came to an end Monday morning in Orlando, after the UA fell to SEC champion Tennessee, 4-3, in the Sweet 16. Senior captain Alejandro Reguant gave Arizona the lead, 3-2, after a straight set win, but the Volunteers outlasted the UA to advance to the Elite Eight and putting a stop the Wildcats' historic year, which advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history.
Tennessee StateOak Ridger

Tennessee, Vanderbilt football coaches ramp up communication with in-state high school programs

Greenbrier football coach John Elmore's phone is ringing a little more than normal these days. and Vanderbilt are on the other line. With the NCAA dead period in place until June 1, college coaches have not been able to have face-to-face meetings with football recruits. So Elmore, entering his sixth year as Greenbrier's football coach in rural Robertson County, talks with college recruiters on his cell phone because he can't have them in his office at school.
Tennessee Stateatozsportsnashville.com

Tennessee Vols: How Josh Heupel is building key in-state relationships

Each time the Tennessee Vols hire a new head football coach, we hear some version of the phrase “we’re going to own in-state recruiting”. Previous head coaches Butch Jones and Jeremy Pruitt made that statement when they were hired at Tennessee. And they each ultimately failed. Jones watched players from...
PGA Tour

A showcase of Memphis’ best barbecue, The Pit returns to TPC Southwind

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational today announced the return of “The Pit,” a fan activation featuring four of the most popular barbecue joints in Memphis – Central BBQ, The Commissary, HOG WILD and The Rendezvous. Located between the eighth green and ninth tee in the shade of the former grain silos, The Pit is back to serve a host of Memphis barbecue staples for fans on site as the world’s best players return to compete at TPC Southwind, Aug. 2-8. “We’re excited to bring The Pit back to the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational as we prepare to welcome ticketed spectators back to TPC Southwind this August,” said Executive Director Darrell Smith. “The Pit became a fan favorite among places to eat and hang out on the golf course in 2019, so we’re delighted to again partner with four restaurants that are home to some of the best barbecue Memphis has to offer and showcase their signature menu staples during tournament week this year.”
Memphis, TNPosted by
Washington Monthly

Free Community College Is Great, But It Doesn’t Solve Everything

Back in 2019 in Memphis, when Mia A. was beginning her freshman year at Southwest Tennessee Community College, she felt like she had unlimited opportunities. Yes, her parents weren’t particularly supportive of more schooling after high school. The biggest problem was Mia’s father. African American and raised in Chicago, he received disability assistance for his back and neck pain, a burden carried from his work as a custodian. Mia’s mother had immigrated from North Africa with a certificate in cosmetology. Both wanted Mia to work to help support the family. But from an early age, Mia was enchanted by learning. “Books, I loved books,” she told me. “I write poetry, and my teachers encouraged me, and I just want to write more.” She also had the good fortune to live in Tennessee, the first state in the nation to offer free tuition at community colleges for in-state high school graduates, save for the undocumented. So Mia had a chance to move forward despite any parental misgivings.