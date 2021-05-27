2021 Arizona Diamondbacks Draft Preview: Khalil Watson

Khalil Watson, SS, Wake Forest HS (NC) Hit: 40/50 Pwr: 45/55 Run: 65 Field: 55/60 Arm: 55 Overall: 55. Here’s the bottom line up front; Khalil Watson probably has the highest potential upside of any player in the 2021 draft. Watson’s ceiling is a 20 HR/25 SB shortstop who hits for average and plays above average defense. Watson lacks the physical size of other prep shortstops ahead of him in the draft. He also lacks the fluid fielding of top-tier defenders. He doesn’t possess the current hit tool of a prospect like Marcelo Mayer. He doesn’t yet have the base running acumen of Jordan Lawlar. Nor does he have the raw power of a guy like Brady House. What Watson does have, is the ability to match those more highly regarded prospects in nearly every facet of the game if he reaches his toolsy potential. That’s an awfully big if. It’s also an incredibly valuable player if he can make everything work. Imagine blending Corey Seager with Francisco Lindor and you get the idea. So why do an increasing number of mock drafts have Watson still being available for the Diamondbacks at #6? There are actually a number of reasons for that, but the biggest, easiest to point to, is that he is also an extreme bust candidate. On one hand, he’s a perennial all-star that the team can build a roster around. On the other hand, he’s Chris Owings. Let’s get into it.