Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

2021 Arizona Diamondbacks Draft Preview: Khalil Watson

By James Attwood
azsnakepit.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKhalil Watson, SS, Wake Forest HS (NC) Hit: 40/50 Pwr: 45/55 Run: 65 Field: 55/60 Arm: 55 Overall: 55. Here’s the bottom line up front; Khalil Watson probably has the highest potential upside of any player in the 2021 draft. Watson’s ceiling is a 20 HR/25 SB shortstop who hits for average and plays above average defense. Watson lacks the physical size of other prep shortstops ahead of him in the draft. He also lacks the fluid fielding of top-tier defenders. He doesn’t possess the current hit tool of a prospect like Marcelo Mayer. He doesn’t yet have the base running acumen of Jordan Lawlar. Nor does he have the raw power of a guy like Brady House. What Watson does have, is the ability to match those more highly regarded prospects in nearly every facet of the game if he reaches his toolsy potential. That’s an awfully big if. It’s also an incredibly valuable player if he can make everything work. Imagine blending Corey Seager with Francisco Lindor and you get the idea. So why do an increasing number of mock drafts have Watson still being available for the Diamondbacks at #6? There are actually a number of reasons for that, but the biggest, easiest to point to, is that he is also an extreme bust candidate. On one hand, he’s a perennial all-star that the team can build a roster around. On the other hand, he’s Chris Owings. Let’s get into it.

www.azsnakepit.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Owings
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Corey Seager
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chris Jordan#Guy Jordan#College Baseball#Department Of Defense#Ss#Sb#Boston College#Conclusion Watson#Average Defense#Field#Coaching#Top Tier Defenders#Strong Footwork#Hits#Mock Drafts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Seth Frankoff: Falls just short of win

Frankoff hurled 4.2 innings against Washington on Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out four. Frankoff's first appearance of the campaign was also his first big-league start. He tossed only 49 of 90 pitches for strikes and threw two wild pitches but managed to hold the Nationals to only two runs over 4.2 frames. The right-hander could have earned a win thanks to a big performance from Arizona's offense, but he was pulled with two outs in the fifth inning after loading the bases. It remains to be seen if Frankoff will get another start. If he does, it could come on the road against the Dodgers on Thursday.
MLBCitrus County Chronicle

Fedde's arm, Hernandez's HR push Nationals past D-backs 3-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Erick Fedde pitched seven scoreless innings, Yadiel Hernandez hit a go-ahead, pinch-hit homer and the Washington Nationals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-0 on Sunday. Fedde (3-4) had his best outing of the year, using 97 pitches to navigate seven innings while allowing just three hits and striking...
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Stephen Vogt: Doubles in loss

Vogt went 1-for-3 with a walk and a double in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Nationals. Vogt has started two of the last three games and will have an opportunity for consistent at-bats after the Diamondbacks placed Carson Kelly (toe) on the 10-day injured list. He and Daulton Varsho will share the catching position while Kelly is unavailable.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Scheduled for rehab start

Widener threw a bullpen session Saturday and is scheduled to make a rehab start at Triple-A Reno on Tuesday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports. Widener threw two sessions this past week, 51 pitches in a simulated game Thursday followed by Saturday's 30-pitch bullpen, and will head to Reno to commence a rehab stint. He'll throw about 75 pitches Tuesday and be re-evaluated for a possible return to Arizona's rotation.
MLBWTOP

Buehler scheduled to start as Los Angeles hosts Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks (18-23, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (22-18, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (4-2, 4.12 ERA, .99 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.45 ERA, .90 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -195, Diamondbacks +175; over/under is 7...
MLBDaily News-Record

Fedde expected to start for the Nationals against Diamondbacks

Washington Nationals (15-20, fifth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (18-22, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (2-4, 5.29 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (2-3, 5.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -107, Nationals -110; over/under is 9 1/2...
MLBlindyssports.com

Struggling Nationals aim for series win vs. Diamondbacks

The Washington Nationals and Arizona Diamondbacks vie for a three-game series victory on Sunday as a means to get back on track after recent struggles. The Diamondbacks improved to 2-9 in their last 11 games after posting an 11-4 win in Phoenix on Saturday night. That decision came one day after they sustained a 17-2 loss to the Nationals.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Erick Fedde sharp as Nationals top Diamondbacks

Erick Fedde shut out the Arizona Diamondbacks through seven innings and pinch hitter Yadiel Hernandez's home run started a three-run rally in the eighth inning in the Washington Nationals' 3-0 win at Phoenix on Sunday. Fedde (3-4) allowed only three hits and had four strikeouts and two walks as Washington...
MLBnumberfire.com

Domingo Leyba starting for Diamondbacks Sunday

The Arizona Diamondbacks listed Domingo Leyba as their starter on second base for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Leyba will be making his first start of the season at second base. He'll bat sixth while Josh VanMeter takes the game off. Our models project Leyba for 9.5 fantasy points...
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Removed with right shoulder injury

Weaver left Sunday's game against the Nationals with right shoulder discomfort. Weaver allowed a hit and two walks while striking out three in four scoreless innings prior to his removal from Sunday's game. It's not yet clear whether the injury will impact his availability for his next outing. Weaver tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road Friday against Colorado.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Diamondbacks, Madison Bumgarner ready to visit Dodgers

Madison Bumgarner looks like his old self of late, turning back the clock with a dominating run of pitching for the Arizona Diamondbacks. His latest chance to show he's still an elite ace comes Monday when the Diamondbacks open a four-game series on the road against the veteran's old nemesis, theLos Angeles Dodgers. In 37 appearances (36 starts) against the Dodgers, mostly as a member of the San Francisco Giants, the 31-year-old is 15-14 with a 2.74 ERA in 230 1/3 innings.
MLBPosted by
The Times

Hops' Carroll's season ends with injury

The Diamondbacks organization's top prospect injures shoulder in May 10 game against Eugene.Hillsboro Hops standout center fielder and rising Arizona Diamondbacks organization prospect Corbin Carroll's 2021 season is over. The 2019 first round pick and consensus pick as the top prospect in Arizona's farm system will undergo shoulder surgery that will keep him out the remainder of the 2021 season. Carroll injured his non-throwing shoulder while hitting a solo home run during a May 10 game versus the Eugene Emeralds. Hops manager Vince Harrison echoed everyone in the organization's sentiment in an interview May 17, speaking to the disappointment everyone...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Free MLB Picks For Today 5/16/2021

San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates MLB Pick Prediction 5/16/2021. Giants at Pirates—MLB pick is San Francisco Giants and Pittsburgh Pirates to play under the total of eight runs. On the mound for San Francisco will be Alex Wood. The lefthander in his five starts has an ERA of 1.80 and WHIP of 0.80. He has allowed two earned runs or fewer in five straight starts. Mitch Keller counters for the Pirates. The righthander has allowed three earned runs or fewer in four of his seven starts. Pittsburgh batting only .191 against lefthanders. In their past five games Giants hitting only .183 against righthanders. Pirates under in three of four. Giants under in four of five. Play San Francisco and Pittsburgh under eight.
MLBarizonasports.com

Diamondbacks pitcher Luke Weaver exits game against Nationals early

PHOENIX — After cruising through four innings of what was a stellar start at Chase Field, Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Luke Weaver left Sunday’s game against the Washington Nationals. The reason was not immediately disclosed. Catcher Stephen Vogt could be seen consoling Weaver in the dugout before he exited to...
MLBvegasodds.com

MLB Picks: Marlins vs Dodgers Prediction, Odds (May 16)

With the series coming to a close, the Dodgers will look to claim another win at home versus the Marlins. The Miami Marlins haven’t played well on the road, but a win here will boost morale as they head to Philadelphia. The 0-3 SP Pablo Lopez will take the mound...
MLBlastwordonsports.com

Josh Reddick Ready to Help the Arizona Diamondbacks “Win Ballgames”

Josh Reddick Ready to Help the Arizona Diamondbacks “Win Ballgames”. Thursday night in Dodger Stadium, the Arizona Diamondbacks will have a new right fielder. He is a Gold Glover and World Series champion — Josh Reddick. Earlier Thursday, the Diamondbacks called him up from the Triple-A Reno Aces, where he hit .304 in 11 games. He will play right field and bat fifth Thursday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Diamondbacks Vs. Dodgers 05/17/21: Odds And MLB Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark) The Los Angeles Dodgers (22-18) seem to be turning things around despite losing Sunday’s series finale against the Miami Marlins as -150 home favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Dodgers will host the Arizona Diamondbacks (18-23) next in a key four-game set beginning on Monday after winning four of their last five, and they opened as -183 favorites for the series opener at Chavez Ravine (how the moneyline works).