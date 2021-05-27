Sara’s Snapshots: Javier Báez is playing a different game entirely and we are all just along for the ride
Javier Báez is a magician. He makes plays no one can make and his reflexes are are so fast that he’ll occasionally just flick his wrist and redirect a baseball right back to the second baseman resulting in an out. I’ve written previously about Javy and how his brand of baseball generates chaos on the basepaths resulting in runs and opportunities that never should have existed.www.bleedcubbieblue.com