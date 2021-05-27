‘Jeopardy!’ Guest-Host Buzzy Cohen Shows Off Tournament of Champions Belt with Fellow Champ James Holzhauer

In case you were wondering, Buzzy Cohen would like to be the host of Jeopardy! for good. You might not have been wondering at all, given that Cohen—a nine-time champ, the winner of the 2017 Tournament of Champions, a captain in the 2019 All-Star Games, and a favorite of nanas everywhere—has been openly campaigning for the gig for years. The first time we met, I was in the audience at the All-Star Games; so too was his family, who used a commercial break to ask Alex Trebek if Cohen could have his job once he decided to hang up his hat. (Answer: inconclusive. Trebek was hard-pressed to endorse anyone not named Betty White.) When Cohen happened to be in the green room with Harry Friedman, the longtime executive producer of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune who left the shows last year, he appealed directly. “I said, ‘Well, since we’re not going to win the tournament, it makes it that much easier for Harry to hire me as the next host,’” Cohen says. In return, he says he got “a Cheshire cat smile.”