‘Jeopardy!’ Guest-Host Buzzy Cohen Shows Off Tournament of Champions Belt with Fellow Champ James Holzhauer
On Thursday, current Jeopardy! guest host and former champion Buzzy Cohen revealed “The Belt,” which will be given to the next Tournament of Champions winner. In 2017, Cohen came out victorious as a contestant on that season’s Tournament of Champions. So things have come full circle for the former champ now that he’s hosting this year’s two-week event. Numerous other guest hosts have taken over the game show since Alex Trebek passed away in November 2020. However, only one other former champion, Ken Jennings, has taken the reins of the show. The rest have been celebrity interim hosts.outsider.com