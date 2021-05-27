Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

‘Jeopardy!’ Guest-Host Buzzy Cohen Shows Off Tournament of Champions Belt with Fellow Champ James Holzhauer

By Chris Haney
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Thursday, current Jeopardy! guest host and former champion Buzzy Cohen revealed “The Belt,” which will be given to the next Tournament of Champions winner. In 2017, Cohen came out victorious as a contestant on that season’s Tournament of Champions. So things have come full circle for the former champ now that he’s hosting this year’s two-week event. Numerous other guest hosts have taken over the game show since Alex Trebek passed away in November 2020. However, only one other former champion, Ken Jennings, has taken the reins of the show. The rest have been celebrity interim hosts.

outsider.com
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

96K+
Followers
10K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
James Holzhauer
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Alex Trebek
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Belt#The Big Bang Theory#Fox#Champions Winner#Guest Host Buzzy#Champions Crown#Guest Host#Celebrity Interim Hosts#Cohen Notes#Television#The Game#Blazer#Iconic Pressure#Jeans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jeopardy!
News Break
Sports
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV & VideosTyler Morning Telegraph

‘Jeopardy!’ Producer Reveals When to Expect New Permanent Host Announcement

While Jeopardy! is currently going through a revolving door of guest hosts, fans won’t have to wait much longer to find out who is taking over the quiz show permanently. Executive producer Mike Richards, who recently guest-hosted himself, shed some light on the matter when he appeared on The Wall Street Journal’s podcast The Journal last week. He stated that a decision will be made before filming begins on the 38th season in late July or early August and explained why the hiring process has taken so long.
TV & Videosdaytimeconfidential.com

Ken Jennings Winning Jeopardy! Guest Host Ratings Race

Jeopardy! has seen its fair share of guest hosts since the passing of longtime host Alex Trebek. Among the various celebs to take their turn at Trebek's podium, one has reigned supreme in the ratings: former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings, according to Broadcasting + Cable. Jennings guest-hosted the program for...
TV & VideosPopculture

'Jeopardy!' Fans Weigh in on Bill Whitaker's Chances as Full-Time Host

Bill Whitaker's stint as the guest host of Jeopardy! wrapped up on Friday's episode. Following his time on the quiz show program, viewers have weighed in with their thoughts on how he handled the task. Based on the responses to Whitaker's time on Jeopardy!, fans aren't necessarily clamoring for him to take over the position full-time.
TV ShowsHouston Chronicle

All the Jeopardy! guest hosts so far, ranked

When Alex Trebek passed away from pancreatic cancer in November 2020, he left big shoes to fill for the next permanent host of “Jeopardy!” The show has not yet decided who will be the permanent host, and instead, it is offering an ongoing series of guest hosts the chance to audition for the top spot.
TV & VideosThe Ringer

The 2021 Tournament of Champions and the Science (OK, Art) of Measuring ‘Jeopardy!’ Skill

In case you were wondering, Buzzy Cohen would like to be the host of Jeopardy! for good. You might not have been wondering at all, given that Cohen—a nine-time champ, the winner of the 2017 Tournament of Champions, a captain in the 2019 All-Star Games, and a favorite of nanas everywhere—has been openly campaigning for the gig for years. The first time we met, I was in the audience at the All-Star Games; so too was his family, who used a commercial break to ask Alex Trebek if Cohen could have his job once he decided to hang up his hat. (Answer: inconclusive. Trebek was hard-pressed to endorse anyone not named Betty White.) When Cohen happened to be in the green room with Harry Friedman, the longtime executive producer of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune who left the shows last year, he appealed directly. “I said, ‘Well, since we’re not going to win the tournament, it makes it that much easier for Harry to hire me as the next host,’” Cohen says. In return, he says he got “a Cheshire cat smile.”
Vacaville, CAVacaville Reporter

Vaca High teacher tests his knowledge on ‘Jeopardy!’

He said, “You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.”. And a famous American rear admiral said, “Surrender? I have not yet begun to fight.”. It is unlikely Jeffrey Mitchum,...
TV & VideosNBC Philadelphia

Mayim Bialik Hopes to Make a Statement With Her Outfits as ‘Jeopardy!' Guest Host

Mayim Bialik dished on all things “Jeopardy!” ahead of her guest-hosting gig, which began on Monday. During a short video posted on the official “Jeopardy!” YouTube channel Saturday, the former “Big Bang Theory” star, who also holds a Ph.D. in neuroscience, talked about the sartorial choices she made on the show in an exclusive interview.
TV & VideosPosted by
HollywoodLife

‘Jeopardy’ Fan Favorite Buzzy Cohen On Honoring Alex Trebek As A Host & If Fans Should Pick His Successor

This week, Buzzy Cohen returns to ‘Jeopardy’s Tournament of Champions’ — but this time, he’s hosting. Buzzy’s back! In the spring of 2016, Buzzy Cohen captivated Jeopardy audiences when he went on a nine game winning streak. By the end of his run, he had racked in over $164,000, the nickname “Mr. Personality” from host, Alex Trebek, and a legion of fans who loved his approach to the game. This week, Buzzy joins the roster of guest hosts of the iconic game show after the passing of Trebek, taking over at the podium for the 2021 Tournament of Champions. For Buzzy, it’s like coming home.