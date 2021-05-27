Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Biomutant Needs a Tighter Grip and Muzzle As It Explores An Underutilized World

By Marc Kaliroff
goombastomp.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloper: Experiment 101 | Publisher: THQ Nordic | Genre: Role-Playing, Adventure | Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows | Reviewed On: PlayStation 5. Since the summer of 2015, Experiment 101 gathered a group of Avalanch Studios employees to set out and create their next big knockout after working for years on the explosive Just Cause series. Seeking to embrace the roots of their game design philosophies and forge a brand new title for all audiences, Biomutant is an infected petri dish from an experiment that has not panned out the way it was originally intended. As it shows a lack of focus but high aspirations, the action role-playing title quickly dissolves into a tedium of tasks with heavily unbalanced gameplay. Biomutant needs a tighter grip on not only deciding what it wants to be, but it also could use a muzzle for its amount of talk and a skinner for its sheer size. It is by all means not awful, but Biomutant’s pleasures fall far short from the grand picture it attempts to capture. Like the creatures of its world, Biomutant is a hodgepodge of a mess.

goombastomp.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muzzle#World Games#Adventure Game#Xbox One#Biomutant Needs#Experiment#Thq Nordic#Avalanch Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Combat Sports
Related
Video Gamesboxden.com

Reviews coming in for Biomutant

I wish this game dropped in February, horrible timing. ive been playing since 2PM est and i must say the game is 6-ish, it seems kind of bland, and basic as fu*k imo, glad it was only 15$. but even that 15$ starts to feel like an L. Oh how...
Video Gameslaptopmag.com

Biomutant: 7 tips and tricks for beginners

Biomutant looks like a simple mascot adventure game on the surface. In truth, it’s a title with a deep emphasis on customization and progression. From its character creator, moral alignment system, and abundant loot and equipment, Biomutant is all about making your own experience. There’s a lot to see and...
Video Gamesgiantbomb.com

Biomutant (PC) Review

Note: review code provided by THQ Nordic / Terminals.io and will include spoilers. Four years ago, I played a demo of Biotmutant at Gamestop Expo in Las Vegas. A lot of time has passed, a lot of games have released, and I have written many blogs since then. It’s now 2021, and Biomutant has finally hit store shelves, and my little history with it is coming to a close. Unfortunately, while this game does stand out in a few ways, it didn’t quite shape up to be a game worth the wait.
Video Gamesgameskinny.com

Biomutant Best Weapons Tier List

Here's how to find and make the best Biomutant weapons, ranked from S-Tier to B-Tier. The Biomutant weapons system allows players to combine various weapon parts into melee and ranged weapons, some more powerful and useful than others. Some of the best Biomutant weapons can be found in special vaults protected by powerful mutants; you'll have to hunt them down.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Biomutant Flush Stool Puzzle Explained

Biomutant flush stool puzzle can be tricky if players do not know the right combinations. The flush tool puzzle can be located on Bricktown, next to Chugyard. Players will need to go underground where the abandoned subway area is and locate a set of stairs, passing the open pay booth civilization use to cross. Just before heading outside, there is an abandoned store with a green trim door and dining booths. Go in and locate the restaurant restrooms; pass the kitchen and into a broken-down wall.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Explore a pretty doodle world as a space jellyfish in Ynglet, out now

In Ynglet, you play as a spindly, floaty jellyfish, zooming around a gorgeous doodle-filled world searching for your pals. Developed by Nifflas, the creator of Knytt and NightSky, you'll be platforming without platforms, and jumping about like "a space dolphin". It almost seems like playing through someone's sketch book, all filled with pretty drawings and bursts of colour. And if you fancy a go, it's out right now.
Video Gamesgameskinny.com

Biomutant Cable Puzzles XXYYZZ Guide

The Biomutant XXYYZZ puzzle is one of the game's many cable puzzles, but also one of the trickiest. Here's how to solve it. There are tons of Biomutant puzzles. The story is rife with them. These puzzles come in three main categories: cable, circuit board, and rotation, like the one found early on in Bunker 101. Completing these puzzles will increase your character's intellect, earning you more allowed moves in future puzzles. The Biomutant XXYYZZ puzzle is one of the trickier cable puzzles in the game.
Video GamesDigital Trends

The best classes in Biomutant

In the world of Biomutant, where humans have all gone extinct and animals rule the land, danger lurks behind every rock and bush. Just like the character you create, the creatures still surviving are not your normal, run-of-the-mill predators but mutated creatures with just as much brains behind their brawn as you. As an RPG, the game ensures that the way you choose to build your character will have a lasting impact on the rest of your experiences. You are asked to pick your starting class before even getting into the game itself, so you really don’t want to choose a dud.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

E3 2021: Explore a Ruined World in Soulstice

Soulstice, developed by Reply Game Studios and set to be published by Modus, is a scintillating new soulslike that was announced during E3 2021. Just going from the gameplay trailer shown today, it’s a dark, edgy and violent game. Thankfully, we have a bit more to work from than the trailer.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Biomutant: Googlide Wreckbox Locations

The Complete List of all the Googlide Wreckbox Locations in Biomutant. ‘The Googlide’ is a 9-part side quest in Biomutant that kicks off when you first visit your NPC ally Goop in the Subnautica submarine pen. When you meet him he is working on tuning up the Googlide, a jet ski that will help you defeat the final boss of the Surfipelago region.
Technologyheypoorplayer.com

Biomutant: How To Find The Oxygen Suit

Dress For the Occasion: Finding Biomutant’s Oxygen Suit. It can be a real pain to navigate the numerous ‘Hypoxia Zones’ in Biomutant: some of them contain crucial mission objectives that advance overall gameplay, and others are chock-full of enemies that are bothersome enough to defeat without having to worry about choking to death in a matter of seconds.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Biomutant Tops the French Charts - Sales

Biomutant (PS4) has debuted in first place on the French charts in week 21, 2021, according to SELL. Miitopia (NS) after debuting in first last week has dropped to second place. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) has remained in third place, while Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) drops from second to fourth place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remains in fifth place.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Happy Game Trailer Teases a Disturbing & Twisted World to Explore

Happy Game, an indie title from Amanita Design, has received a disturbing new trailer which teases the kind of disturbing settings players will explore. Streamed during the Future Games Show E3 2021 livestream held on June 13, the trailer shows off a number of unnerving and grisly environments. Some are emotionally distressing, while others are filled with just enough gore to keep the viewer from ever getting entirely comfortable.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

With Redfall and Deathloop, Arkane is trying a radical new approach to immersive sim design

Arkane Studios made its name as the mainstream advocate for immersive sims, the proud defender of a genre that seemed destined to fade into obscurity. The studio’s first game, Arx Fatalis, was Raphaël Colantonio’s attempt to make his own version of Ultima Underworld. Its more recent titles, Dishonored and Prey, were spiritual successors to Thief and System Shock, both lynchpin entries in the immersive sim canon.
Video GamesGotGame

Review | Biomutant

Every so often a game is announced that generates massive amounts of attention. Gamers proclaim that this will be the next big game. They’ll say that this has everything you could ever want, a large expansive world, crazy customization, or deep combat. But upon release, people realize they had just expected too much and the game is just alright. The latest victim of this trend is Experiment 101’s new game, Biomutant. There is so much potential for Biomutant to be an excellent title, however many issues and design choices hold it back from how great it could truly be.