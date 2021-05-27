Biomutant Needs a Tighter Grip and Muzzle As It Explores An Underutilized World

Developer: Experiment 101 | Publisher: THQ Nordic | Genre: Role-Playing, Adventure | Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows | Reviewed On: PlayStation 5. Since the summer of 2015, Experiment 101 gathered a group of Avalanch Studios employees to set out and create their next big knockout after working for years on the explosive Just Cause series. Seeking to embrace the roots of their game design philosophies and forge a brand new title for all audiences, Biomutant is an infected petri dish from an experiment that has not panned out the way it was originally intended. As it shows a lack of focus but high aspirations, the action role-playing title quickly dissolves into a tedium of tasks with heavily unbalanced gameplay. Biomutant needs a tighter grip on not only deciding what it wants to be, but it also could use a muzzle for its amount of talk and a skinner for its sheer size. It is by all means not awful, but Biomutant’s pleasures fall far short from the grand picture it attempts to capture. Like the creatures of its world, Biomutant is a hodgepodge of a mess.