The 35th Annual World Series of Poker (WSOP) was held at Binion’s Horseshoe in Downtown Las Vegas, Nevada, from April 21 to May 28, 2004. This would be the final year the WSOP was held at Binion’s Horseshoe before moving to the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in 2005. The concluding $10,000 No-Limit Hold’em World Championship would see a record-setting 2,576 entrants – which was more than three times the number from the previous year – create a prize pool of over $24.2 million that paid the top 225 finishers.