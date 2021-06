New cases of COVID-19 declined for the third week in a row with the Martha’s Vineyard boards of health reporting 32 new cases last week. In an expanded report Monday, the boards of health reported that of the 32 positive test results between May 2 and May 8, 17 were from the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, 10 were from TestMV, two were from school testing, one was from the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah), and two were from other providers. Of the cases, 14 were symptomatic, six had no symptoms, and the status of 12 was unknown.