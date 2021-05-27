newsbreak-logo
Stephen Daniel Trosper II, age 46, of Corbin, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin, Kentucky. The family has requested that all services be PRIVATE. Laurel Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Trosper family.

