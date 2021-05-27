Phil Lord, Chris Miller and ‘Barb & Star’ Director Josh Greenbaum Teaming up for Action-Comedy ‘Strays’
Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have yet another project on the way, as they are working on a live-action adult action-comedy flick called Strays, joined by a great creative team, including director Josh Greenbaum and writer Dan Perrault. Greenbaum just made his narrative directorial debut with Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar, and Perrault is the creator of the mockumentary Netflix series American Vandal, so it’s safe to say Strays is in good hands.collider.com