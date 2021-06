Day two of the French Open saw mixed fortunes for the Britons involved, as Cameron Norrie booked his spot in the second round while Johanna Konta and Heather Watson were eliminated.Norrie, Britain’s No 2 men’s player, secured safe passage by beating Bjorn Fratangelo in straight sets, requiring two-and-a-half hours to see off the American qualifier 7-5 7-6(5) 6-2.The result marks the second time that Norrie has made it past the first round at Roland Garros, with the 25-year-old having also done so in 2018.Britain’s men’s No 1, Dan Evans, was beaten on Sunday, with Konta and Watson’s exits in the...