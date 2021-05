Roger Federer made his debut on the controversial blue clay in Madrid 2012 against Milos Raonic, surviving all challenges to prevail in the decisive tie-break and set up the third-round meeting with Richard Gasquet. In the previous 11 meetings, the Swiss scored nine victories over the Frenchman, and the tenth was never in doubt, beating Gasquet 6-3, 6-2 in 58 minutes to find himself in the quarter-finals.