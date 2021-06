New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose (ankle) has been downgraded to out for Thursday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Rose was upgraded from questionable to probable earlier in the day, so this comes as a bit of a surprise. Reggie Bullock (ankle), Alec Burks (knee), and Immanuel Quickley (ankle) are all available and will help make up for Rose's absence. Frank Ntilikina could also see more minutes if any of those three are limited.