Aston Villa boss Dean Smith believes the traditional concept of home advantage will return next season when fans are back in the stadium. Villa have won only six times at their own ground this season compared to eight away victories and it’s a pattern repeated throughout the league with today’s opponents Manchester United unbeaten away despite losing four times at Old Trafford. Only three previous teams have been unbeaten away through a top-flight season - Preston (1889) and Arsenal (2002 and 2004).