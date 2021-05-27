Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Joliet, IL

City of Joliet Hire New Director of Community Development

wjol.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Joliet has announced the addition of Eva-Marie Tropper as the new Director of Community Development effective Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Some of Eva-Marie’s previous roles include planning positions with the cities of Naperville, Orland Park and most recently, the City of Chicago. She holds a Bachelor of Arts with Honors in Urban and Economic Geography, a Master of Science in Planning with a Specialization in Urban and Regional Planning and is receiving her MBA specializing in Corporate Strategy and Execution from the University of Notre Dame the week of June 7th.

www.wjol.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joliet, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Naperville, IL
Government
City
Joliet, IL
City
Naperville, IL
City
Orland Park, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Development#Economic Geography#Community Planning#City Planning#Urban Planning#Regional Planning#Arts#Master#Cities#Honors#Toronto#Canada#United States
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Science
Related
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

Proper Title announces new Orland Park location and lead salesperson

Proper Title, LLC, a full-service title insurance firm serving the residential and commercial real estate industry, has announced the opening of a new office at 15643 S. 94th Ave., in Orland Park, Ill., to accommodate its fast-growing business. The firm has hired Kathy Connelly as the lead salesperson of the new southwest suburban office, which marks the 11th closing location for Proper Title across Chicago and its suburbs and its fourth new office in the past two years.
Naperville, ILpositivelynaperville.com

Naperville Mayor delivers 2021 State of the City Address

Flags along the Riverwalk and throughout the City of Naperville create places to pause and reflect about this city’s first 190 years. Delivered by Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico, May 17, 2021. Thank you all for joining me today virtually for our State of the City address. Even though we are...
Naperville, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Naperville mayor: New Costco, boutique grocery store to open this year amid flurry of economic activity

If Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico had to summarize 2020 using one word, it would be "pivot." As in, the way businesses and residents were forced to pivot to virtual environments when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Or how the city pivoted to provide local economic assistance, exercise financial flexibility and issue executive orders -- all without cutting services.
Evanston, ILevanstonroundtable.com

City of Evanston Launches Community Solar Program

The City has partnered with the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus and Chicago-based MC-Squared Energy Services to participate in the MMC CS2 Residential Community Solar Program, which helps residents and small businesses save money and develop renewable energy while supporting the City’s Climate Action and Resilience Plan. The CS2 Residential Community Solar...
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

Habitat Company awarded management contract for Sandburg Village condos

The Habitat Company, a leading U.S. multifamily developer and property manager, announced today the firm has been awarded property management of Carl Sandburg Village Condominium Association No. 1 in Chicago. The Habitat Company assumed management responsibilities of the building’s 567 units on May 1, 2021. The addition of Carl Sandburg Village Condominium Association No. 1 to Habitat’s property management portfolio underscores the firm’s consistent growth over the past year. In fact, Habitat has experienced an increase of more than 1,500 condominium units under its management in 2021 alone.
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

Wright Heerema Architects complete new office buildout in Old Post Office

Wright Heerema Architects, the Chicago-based architectural and interior design firm, recently completed work on a new office suite in Chicago’s historic Old Post Office for the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning (CMAP), the regional organization responsible for seven Northeastern Illinois counties’ plans. The 37,400-square-foot fourth floor suite at 433 W. Van Buren Street incorporates modern office elements while blending with the historic features of the space, providing the agency with a more open and collaborative workspace.
Barrington, ILChicago Tribune

Darch, trustees sworn in to new terms on Barrington Village Board

Karen Darch was recently sworn in to a fifth term as Barrington village president, and the oath of office was also administered to reelected Village Clerk Tony Ciganetk, and trustees Todd Sholeen, Jennifer Wondrasek and Mike Moran. The five of them ran unopposed in the April 6 election as team...
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

Drum show draws musicians, merchants to Kane County Fairgrounds

There’s a little drummer in almost everyone, said Rob Cook, host of a Chicago-area drum show for three decades. “There are people that are born drummers and don’t let it out,” said Cook, 70, of Michigan. The Kane County Fairgrounds hosted the 30th annual Chicago Drum Show this past Saturday...
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

McHugh Construction finishes interior renovations of Prairie Shores apartments

James McHugh Construction Co., one of the country’s largest commercial contractors with a concentration in multifamily work, along with its joint venture partner Crea Construction, a minority- and woman-owned general contracting firm, announced they have completed interior renovations to more than 150 units at Prairie Shores, a five-tower apartment complex in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood. Located on 20 acres at 2801-3001 S. Martin Luther King Drive, Prairie Shores is just south of McCormick Place and west of Lake Shore Drive and 31st Street Beach. With 1,675 total units, Prairie Shores is one of the largest rental communities south of the Loop.
Illinois Statetheintelligencer.com

Big-city allure leaving rural deserts for lawyers

SPRINGFIELD — The ratio between private practice attorneys and the general population is so low that it has pushed the Illinois State Bar Association to create a program to entice newly graduated law students to seek employment in more rural areas of Illinois. The Rural Practice Fellowship Program has been...
Naperville, ILnapervilleparks.org

Frontier Kite Fly Set for Sunday, June 6

The steady winds at Frontier Sports Complex on Naperville’s south side provide the perfect atmosphere for kite flying. On Sunday, June 6 from 1:00-4:00 p.m., kite experts from Chicago Kite will bring an amazing fleet of kites—some 90 feet long—to dazzle and inspire participants in the Naperville Park District’s Frontier Kite Fly, presented by The Branch. Participants also can enjoy flying kites at this free event, either by bringing their own kites or purchasing them onsite from Chicago Kite.