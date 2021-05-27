City of Joliet Hire New Director of Community Development

The City of Joliet has announced the addition of Eva-Marie Tropper as the new Director of Community Development effective Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Some of Eva-Marie’s previous roles include planning positions with the cities of Naperville, Orland Park and most recently, the City of Chicago. She holds a Bachelor of Arts with Honors in Urban and Economic Geography, a Master of Science in Planning with a Specialization in Urban and Regional Planning and is receiving her MBA specializing in Corporate Strategy and Execution from the University of Notre Dame the week of June 7th.