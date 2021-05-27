Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Gateway Arch looking for pup to be 'B.A.R.K. Ranger'

By KMOV.com Staff
KMOV
 7 days ago

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Gateway Arch is hosting a photo contest - but you have to be furry and four-legged to apply!. The Arch is looking for a pup to work as its honorary "B.A.R.K. Ranger". Submit a photo of your pup along with a brief description...

www.kmov.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Pets & Animals
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pup#National Parks#National Park Service#Furry#Family Pets#Respect Wildlife#Goodies#Ambassadors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
Saint Louis, MOKMOV

Salt + Smoke opens in Ballpark Village

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis' favorite Salt + Smoke has opened its new location in the heart of Ballpark Village. The location is located at the corner of Clark and Broadway, on the ground and second floors of One Cardinal Way. The rooftop party deck gives fans a great view into Busch Stadium. The restaurant can seat more than 300 people between the first and second floors.
Saint Louis, MOexplorestlouis.com

Memorial Day Weekend 2021 in St. Louis

Ready to celebrate the kickoff to summer? Memorial Day weekend is May 28-31, 2021 and St. Louis has lots of things to do over the extended weekend. Enjoy activities including live music, must-see museum exhibitions, outdoor activities, family-friendly fun and much more. Venture into our diverse neighborhoods where you can...
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
5 On Your Side

Rockwell Beer to open new location in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-based craft brewery Rockwell Beer is planning to open a second location at Francis Park in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood in south city. The new location, called Rockwell Beer Garden, will be located next to the Francis Park tennis courts. It will feature a walk-up food counter, concession stand and an outdoor dining and gathering space.
Saint Louis, MOstlpublicradio.org

Monday: Chesterfield-Based Company Brings New Parking Technology To Kirkwood

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Chesterfield based tech company, Fybr, has installed 275 wireless parking sensors in downtown Kirkwood.tarting this week, residents and visitors will be able to access real time parking availability via the mobile app, Park Kirkwood.
Saint Louis, MOFast Casual

Tacos 4 Life opening in St Louis

Tacos 4 Life, a fast casual restaurant with a mission to help end world hunger, will open a location this year near St. Louis in O'Fallon. "We are thrilled to now serve the greater St. Louis community with this new location and our first in the state," Austin Samuelson, co-founder of Tacos 4 Life, said in a company press release. "To open in a new market with new franchise partners that are aligned in our mission-focused work is even more special. We are proud to partner with individuals who truly believe in our cause that we are so passionate about — and Matt and Jacy Rose are two of those individuals."
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

St. Louis deemed a popular city for aspiring artists

If you identify as an artist — and let's face it, who among us doesn't? — then St. Louis is a good place to be. When it comes to the best habitats for humanities-inclined folks, our fair burg made the top 10, No. 9 to be exact, in a list from Rent.com.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Mills Properties Provide Over 6,000 Meals to St. Louis Area Foodbank

Local Apartment Company Receives Nearly 8,000 Pounds of Donated Items from Residents. Mills Properties, a St. Louis-based multi-family company with several communities in St. Louis, participated in a food drive organized by the St. Louis Apartment Association (SLAA) to support the St. Louis Area Foodbank. After two months of encouraging and collecting nonperishable items from residents, Mills’ communities received 7,584 pounds of donations, equaling 6,194 meals for those in need.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Build a stone wall

You can’t add a more enduring landscape feature to a home than a stone wall, which you’ll see dotting the countryside of many homes in rural areas. A rugged stone wall creates a natural material surrounding property that’s appealing whether it’s a modest cottage or a handsome country estate, often becoming the focal point of the property.
Saint Louis, MOKSDK

5 On Your Side's Allie Corey welcomes second child

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side anchor Allie Corey and her husband Lucas welcomed a new little bundle of joy into the world this weekend. Jameson Corey was born on Saturday evening, a day before his dad's birthday, at 8 pounds, 2 ounces. "Welcome Jameson Corey 💙💙 A week...
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Cinema St. Louis announces the winners of the seventh Cinema at Citygarden juried competition

Cinema St. Louis announces the winners of the seventh Cinema at Citygarden juried competition. Cinema at Citygarden – a biennial program organized by Cinema St. Louis (CSL) and funded by the Gateway Foundation – is pleased to announce the winners of its seventh juried competition. The competition was open to St. Louis-area filmmakers. Participants created short works that incorporated Nature as a key element.
Saint Louis, MOKMOV

SLU Hospital treats its first responders for EMS Week

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A celebration was held for the first people to arrive in time for those in need. This week is EMS Week and to celebrate, SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital held a barbecue for employees at Tower Grove Park. It's one way to show how much their work is appreciated.
Saint Louis, MOstlmag.com

With fashion shows and collection drops on pause, designer Brandin Vaughn considers his next era

For Brandin Vaughn, a self-taught seamster who describes himself as a “very structured, tailored designer,” the pandemic forced him to rethink his approach. Since opening shop in 2018, Vaughn and his boutique at 2604 Cherokee Street have become a hallmark of St. Louis’ fashion community, known for women’s evening and ready-to-wear apparel. The taut clothes are created with flair, and Vaughn is known to add a bell sleeve or hood for drama. But this year, he created his first line of sweat suits, custom tie-dyed to keep them fashion-forward. And for his next collection, after finally getting out to Los Angeles this spring, Vaughn designed looks for travel and leisure using stretchy and transitional fabrics, textiles that he says he would not have previously considered if not for the extra time at home.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

311 heading to St. Louis Music Park for late summer show

311’s “Live From the Ride” tour is at St. Louis Music Park with a show on Sept. 15. Iration and Iya Terra are also on the bill. Tickets are $34.50-$85 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 21 at ticketmaster.com. The name “Live From the Ride” is a play...
Saint Louis, MOstlmag.com

Lambert's two new works of art explore airports as in-between places

Two new commissioned works of art will soon greet travelers in the terminals of St. Louis Lambert International Airport, providing beauty, history, and meditations on moving through space. In March, the airport unveiled Dream Beyond the Clouds, a work comprising three 4-by-6-foot glass panels in a 14-foot-long stainless steel base....
Saint Louis, MOtimesnewspapers.com

Gym Centre Gets New Director

Pushed back a year because of the pandemic, the St. Louis Gym Centre’s longtime executive director is retiring and a new one is stepping into the role. Janine Block is now the executive director. Founded in 1973 by the mother of gymnastic prodigy, the St. Louis Gymnastics Centre has grown...
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
5 On Your Side

4 job fairs and thousands of jobs up for grabs this week

ST. LOUIS — In this week's Career Central, St. Louis area residents looking for work have their pick of four different job fairs. More than 1,000 positions are up for grabs at a jobnewsusa.com job fair this Thursday, May 20. Clarkson Eyecare, FedEx Ground and Drury Hotels are just some of the dozens of companies that have immediate hiring needs.
Chesterfield, MOPosted by
5 On Your Side

Developer, sports association plan indoor volleyball and basketball complex in Chesterfield Valley

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The nonprofit Chesterfield Sports Association is partnering with developer Mia Rose Holdings to build an indoor volleyball and basketball complex. Plans for the multicourt, 97,000-square-foot fieldhouse, to be built in Chesterfield Valley on Eatherton Road near St. Louis Premium Outlets, have received zoning approval, officials said. The...