LaLiga president Javier Tebas leads call to review Champions League changes

Joan Laporta says it’s time for analysis ahead of a rebuild, as Barcelona get to grips with a dismal campaign and the need to generate funds.Despite winning the Copa del Rey this season, they have fallen off the pace in the title race for LaLiga over the final weeks and were easily beaten in the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain.Allied to that, Laporta was elected mid-season with the finances of the club in ruin - all before the farcical two-day existence of the European Super League took place, with Barca as one of those seen as pushing it most.Laporta says...