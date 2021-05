It was the morning after the night before. Last August Brentford’s co-directors Rasmus Ankersen and Phil Giles, coaching staff and players convened at their Jersey Road training base, not to dissect the play-off final defeat but to draw a line in the sand. Some were more downbeat than others, most short on sleep. There were goodbyes to those out of contract and key recruitment meetings, one of which triggered Ivan Toney’s inspired signing. The new season was only four weeks away, pre-season even closer.