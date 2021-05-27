7 Stylish Outdoor Lounge Chairs for Soaking Up the Sun This Summer

Instead of traveling to our sun-drenched vacation spot of choice last year, many of us stayed at home. Those who wanted to still feel as though they were on the shores of Positano or Santorini invested in outdoor furnishings—chairs, sofas, tables and more—so they could work outside and play outside and still get their vitamin D fix. If you’ve yet to buy up your own set, well, there’s no time like the present. An outdoor chair with a low-slung seat or a comfortable chaise lounge are among the best options to sit back and relax beneath the sun’s rays. Here are seven of our favorites.