Ederson has established himself as one of the top goalkeepers in the world at Manchester City. But the Brazilian has become renowned for the quality of his passing, as much as his saves. As a sweeper keeper, Ederson is often the starting point for City's attacks. Ederson registered his first City assist with a pinpoint pass for Sergio Agüero against Huddersfield in 2018. He again showcased his accuracy for İlkay Gündoğan, against Spurs in 2021. His dazzling deliveries have shown that City's attacking threat comes from all areas of the pitch.