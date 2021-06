Mauricio Pochettino already knows what he will say to the Paris Saint-Germain players on Tuesday. He’s been here before.That doesn’t just mean Eastlands, and his victorious Champions League second leg away to Manchester City with Tottenham Hotspur in 2018-19. Pep Guardiola will be all too conscious of that, but more relevant was the next round. That was Spurs' semi-final against Ajax, which also blocked the route to the final.Then, as now, Pochettino’s side had lost the first leg at home. In the seven-decade history of the competition prior to that match, only eight teams had overcome such a situation...