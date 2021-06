The first official ‘Team Captain’ meeting for the Relay For Life of Greater Stanislaus County is scheduled for Wednesday evening, May 12 at 6 p.m. The in-person 24-hour Relay For Life combining the Oakdale/Modesto/Turlock relay events is set for October at John Thurman Field in Modesto. Team captains and any team members interested are encouraged to attend the Zoom meeting on May 12. It is hoped the June team captain meeting can he held in person. To access the meeting, go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82056550603.