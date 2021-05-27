Cancel
Pueblo's mass vaccine site has set an end date. Here's what it means for those seeking vaccines

Pueblo Chieftain
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mass vaccination site operated at the Colorado State Fairgrounds will close on June 14, having administered thousands of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses during its tenure. The site was first opened by the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment on March 22, transitioning from the previous mass vaccination site at the former Sears auto shop in the Pueblo Mall. The former auto shop was turned into the mass testing site when vaccination operations were transferred to the fairgrounds, which had been where testing was originally conducted.

Pueblo County, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo County lifts all COVID-19 requirements for businesses and events

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- There's no more dial system in Pueblo County, all local COVID-19 restrictions and requirements have been lifted for businesses and events as of Monday, according to Pueblo County Public Health. This means all capacity restrictions have been lifted, and masks aren't required in many settings across Pueblo County. The Pueblo County The post Pueblo County lifts all COVID-19 requirements for businesses and events appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo County, COKKTV

Pueblo County lifts all local COVID-19 restrictions

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo County no longer has any local restrictions tied to COVID-19 as of Monday. Any state requirements are still in place. Click here for more on the latest COVID-19 information in Colorado, including a “clear decline” in the fourth wave of cases in the Centennial State.
Colorado StateDenver Post

McMillin: Want a home in Colorado’s mountains? Best prepare for wildfires and floods.

It’s time for those who live in Colorado to stop fooling themselves about the risks and impacts of wildfire. Clearing brush around a house if it is in or anywhere near the wildland-urban interface (WUI) isn’t enough. Cutting down more beetle-infested trees isn’t enough. Banning outdoor burning and campfires in dry conditions isn’t enough. Hoping one wet spring will stanch ongoing drought conditions isn’t enough.
Colorado Stateskyhinews.com

Colorado eases mask mandate

Gov. Jared Polis has dropped the state mask mandate for fully vaccinated Coloradans following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. On Friday, Polis said fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks outdoors or indoors. Unvaccinated people are still encouraged to wear a mask indoors, but it’s not mandated.
Colorado StatePosted by
99.9 KEKB

Palisade High Releases Endangered Native Fish Into Colorado River

The Palisade High School Fish Hatchery released their first school of endangered native fish, razorback suckers, into the Colorado River. After years of planning and raising money, Palisade High School broke ground on their new fish hatchery on April 2, 2019, and by August 2020, their hatchery was up and running. The high school turned a storage building into a fish sanctuary with three 230-gallon tanks with 150 fish in each tank.
Colorado Statebondbuyer.com

Colorado deals for transportation as it looks for long-term funding plan

As Colorado lawmakers seek a long-term source of transportation funding, the Centennial State is issuing $500 million of certificates of participation for rural highway projects. This week's deal, scheduled to price Wednesday, is part of $2 billion authorized by the 2017 legislature under Senate Bill 17-267 for projects through fiscal...
Colorado StatePosted by
Benzinga

Cannabis Co Curaleaf Expands In Colorado Via Los Sueños Farms Acquisition

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) is acquiring Colorado-based Los Sueños Farms, the largest outdoor cannabis grow facility in the state. Transaction details: Under the terms of the agreement, the Wakefield, Massachusetts-based company agreed to purchase three outdoor cannabis grow facilities in Pueblo, Colorado covering 66 acres of cultivation capacity. The...
Colorado StateRocky Mountain Collegian

CSU plans to maintain mask requirement despite state ease

Colorado State’s Pandemic Preparedness Team issued a statement Sunday saying that they intend to continue with their public health restrictions amid the relaxations at the state and county level in Colorado. “It takes significant time, planning and preparation for the University to evaluate multiple data points and determine what is...
Pueblo, COPosted by
The Motley Fool

Curaleaf Acquiring Colorado Grower Los Suenos for $67 Million

So far, 2021 has been a year of consolidation in the marijuana industry, and on Monday a new acquisition was added to that list. U.S.-based multistate operator Curaleaf (OTC:CURLF) announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Los Suenos Farms, which it says is the largest outdoor grow operation in Colorado. Curaleaf will pay $67 million in a mix of cash and stock for its new asset.
Colorado StateHealthcare IT News

How Colorado's largest HIE is matching patients with their records

Patient identity matching is a thorny issue: Stakeholders and decision-makers must hammer out a way to link patients to their health information while still taking security, privacy and equity into account. In Colorado, the largest health information exchange, CORHIO, has teamed up with state agencies to provide identity management services...
Colorado StatePosted by
New Country 99.1

Colorado Bar Requiring Proof of COVID-19 Vaccine to Sit Inside

While you are starting to hear of major corporations like Target, Costco, and Starbucks drop the mask requirements within their stores for fully vaccinated employees and customers some Colorado business owners are going in the other direction. It was LEX 18, that gave us the heads up about Bar Max here in Colorado that is requesting proof of vaccine from customers and employees if they want to remove their masks and dine indoors.