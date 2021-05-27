Pueblo's mass vaccine site has set an end date. Here's what it means for those seeking vaccines

The mass vaccination site operated at the Colorado State Fairgrounds will close on June 14, having administered thousands of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses during its tenure. The site was first opened by the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment on March 22, transitioning from the previous mass vaccination site at the former Sears auto shop in the Pueblo Mall. The former auto shop was turned into the mass testing site when vaccination operations were transferred to the fairgrounds, which had been where testing was originally conducted.