The following items were taken from Riverwoods Police Department reports, press releases and records. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt. Todd M. Hermann, 44, of the 1500 block of Lake Cook Road, Deerfield, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding May 23. He was stopped near the intersection of Lake Cook and Portwine roads. He was released on bond and is scheduled to appear in Lake County Curt June 23 in Waukegan.