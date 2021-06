Assemblyman Ryan Peters selected Cherokee High School senior Reese Taylor as “Senior Student Spotlight” winner for the month of May. Peters writes, “Reese is a student who has fully committed herself to her school work and extra-curricular activities, excelling and showing leadership in both. Reese has been a dedicated member of Cherokee’s Student Council and was selected to represent Cherokee at the New Jersey Association of Student Council Convention. Her dedication to giving back to her community is commendable and impressive, especially for such a young individual. I wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors and we look forward to hearing about more of her wonderful accomplishments.”