Man City - Chelsea's UCL Final Opponents Put Under the Microscope

Chelsea face off against Pep Guardiola's title-winning side on Saturday in the second all-English Champions League final tie in three years.

The Cityzens enter the clash on the back of a 5-0 thrashing of Everton as they sealed their third Premier League crown in four seasons with club legend Sergio Agüero set to make his final appearance for the Sky Blues in Porto.

The Manchester outfit have well and truly found their feet after enduring a shaky onset to their domestic campaign which saw them in eighth place in the league at Christmas.

The Champions League final will mark Sergio Agüero's final game in a Manchester City shirt. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

City have proved that they're head and shoulders above the rest of the lot over the course of the campaign - a squad that doesn't rely on 'individuals', but a collective effort from each and every single member from top to bottom.

Their defensive frailties, which were a core reason for their drop off last season, seem long gone as Rúben Dias, who was recently crowned FWA Player of the Year 2020/21, has proved to be one of the best signings of the Premier League season after his impact on City's backline since his £65 million move from Benfica.

The likes of John Stones and Oleksandr Zinchenko have benefitted heavily from Dias' arrival and displayed a host of outstanding performances en route to the final, against the likes of Borussia Dortmund and PSG.

Rúben Dias has been an invaluable acquisition by the Premier League champions. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Few would deny that Manchester City are currently the best and most complete team across Europe; on their day, they can be unplayable. So, can Tuchel make it three out of three against Guardiola since his arrival to Stamford Bridge in January?

The 47-year-old has made an impressive start to his tenure in west London and despite losing to Leicester City in the FA Cup final earlier this month, the German manager has transformed this Chelsea side during the past few months and thereby secured fourth place in the league.

To be the best, at some point you have to beat the best and that is the ultimate target for the former PSG boss ahead of the final. Though Chelsea have narrowly edged a weakened City side in their previous two meetings, it remains to be seen if the Blues can cope with City when they're at their resounding best.

City have momentum on their side heading into their first-ever Champions League final. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

City have had to play a makeshift false-nine up top owing to several injuries to their out-and-out strikers throughout the season and the five-time Premier League winners have played some of their best football by playing the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, İlkay Gündoğan and the high-flying Phil Foden down the middle.

They've developed a more fluid style of play wherein City press high and when they do win the ball, they slow down the tempo of play and give their creative midfielders the license to slice open opposition defences.

City aren't short of technical geniuses - they have a ridiculous amount of talent from the goalkeeper to their frontline and Tuchel will have to play to his side's strengths so as to not expose their weaknesses.

The rise of Phil Foden has restricted Raheem Sterling to a spot on the bench for a majority of the second-half of the season. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

What's been particularly eye-catching this season is City's strength in-depth, which has been a key component of their success so far this campaign.

City have learnt from their shortcomings in Europe's elite competition in recent years, and with a solid base at the back

Guardiola has been able to call upon a richness of attacking outlets off the bench amid a jam-packed schedule in what has been arguably the most demanding seasons in the history of sport.

Manchester City are aiming for their first piece of Champions League glory . Photo by (pressinphoto/Sipa USA)

Tuchel will go all out to win his first piece of silverware since he took over from Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge and on paper, his side have the quality to turn up and give City a run for their money.

This clash has all the makings of an absolute cracker. Will it be Chelsea sealing their first Champions League crown since 2012 or will City finally end their Europe hoodoo and make history?

