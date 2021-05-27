Miranda Lambert officially opens her new downtown Nashville hot spot, Casa Rosa

Maren Morris was right by her husband Ryan Hurd’s side (along with their baby boy Hayes) when Hurd made his Grand Ole Opry debut on Saturday night (5/15) in Nashville. Ryan posted several pictures of the event to Instagram on Sunday (5/16). He wrote, “Smiled all night and I’m still coming down. Opry Debut with a full house. Not sure how you are supposed to feel after something like that, not sure I can describe it, but it’s mostly gratitude to everyone who was there or had a hand in me stepping into that circle for the first time. Thank you to my wife most of all, who stepped on stage to be there with me. Love to each and every one of you.”