Devon, PA

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

By MyChesCo
Posted by 
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 7 days ago
DEVON, PA — Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYNE) announced that Armando Anido, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zynerba, will present a company overview during the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET. Investors interested in arranging a virtual meeting with the Company’s management...

