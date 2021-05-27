Viya Offices to Close for Memorial Day, May 31.

10th annual Operation Vetrepreneur: Become Your Own General contest begins Memorial Day. The top-awarded travel agency franchise for veterans Dream Vacations announces that military veterans can start their next career in the civilian sector by entering-to-win a free travel agency franchise in the “Operation Vetrepreneur: Become Your Owner General” business plan contest. Five winners will be awarded a travel agency business, and in celebration of the contest’s 10th anniversary, one grand prize winner will also receive a berth on a European River Cruise on the Danube River. Since 2012, Dream Vacations has awarded 51 free franchises valued at $637,800 to military veterans. This year’s contest begins on Monday, May 31, 2021, and runs through August 6, 2021.