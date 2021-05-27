Dana Hills’ Olivia Paquette Wins CIF-SS Diving Title

The CIF Southern Section high school boys basketball playoffs begin on Wednesday. Here are the top five teams to watch:. 1. Damien (26-2), Open Division: The Spartans were selected to the prestigious Open Division, which is reserved for the eight best teams in the CIF Southern Section. They were seeded sixth and placed in Pool B, where it will play round-robin games against (No. 2) Mater Dei, (No. 3) Corona Centennial and (No. 7) Harvard-Westlake, which is a team it beat earlier this season. The winner of Pool B will play the winner of Pool A in the championship game June 11. The Spartans reached the Division 1 semifinals a year ago. They returned nearly everyone from that team, including USC-bound Malik Thomas, RJ Smith and a strong supporting cast. The Spartans lost two games during the regular season. Both losses were to Etiwanda, seeded fourth in the Open Division, by a combined seven points, and lost the second game on a buzzer- beater. With Etiwanda, Sierra Canyon, Ribet Academy and St. John Bosco in the other pool, Damien couldn’t ask for a better draw, though nobody is picking the Spartans to win their group. Damien’s opponent Friday is Mater Dei, which is without 6-9 forward Wilhelm Breidenbach, who injured his knee. If there was ever a Damien team that had a chance, this is the one. It will be fun to see how they stack up against the best of the best.