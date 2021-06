This is us I answered some important questions at the season 5 finale, I left a little more.. After learning that Kevin was his father at the Season 3 finale, it was finally revealed that his twin mother was Kate’s best friend Madison. The two will eventually get engaged, but at the Season 5 finale, it became clear that they wouldn’t actually go down the aisle.Their day wedding, Madison and Kevin have a heartfelt heart and decided to cancel the wedding. So this raises the question: Who exactly is Kevin married in flashforward?