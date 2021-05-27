Cancel
NHL Central Scouting releases final rankings, who the Rangers should target in the Draft

By Forever Blue Shirts
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentral Scouting has released its final ranking for the upcoming NHL Entry Draft which takes place on July 23 and 24. Where the New York Rangers will be selecting won’t be determined until the Draft Lottery takes place next week on Wednesday. They have a 1% chance to select first...

NHLPosted by
FanSided

On May 16 in NYR history: A team is born

What happened on May 16 in the history of the New York Rangers. New York hockey fans had reason to be happy on this date in 1926. The reason was the National Hockey League had just granted a second franchise to the city of New York. The league approved the application for a team by the president of Madison Square Garden, Tex Rickard.
NHLYardbarker

Rangers offseason target Casey Cizikas would help the bottom six

Chris Drury has a mandate to get the Rangers back in the playoffs next season. Owner James Dolan made that clear when he fired John Davidson and Jeff Gorton. The new President and GM acknowledged the boss’ edict when asked at the end of the season how he would build his roster. Drury’s answer was subtle but poignant.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Rangers receive permission to interview Gallant, Leetch leaves organization

The tumultuous offseason began even before the season ended. Thursday, the new making Rangers continue to potentially get some back page love. Earlier in the evening, it was reported that New York received permission to interview Gerald Gallant. Later, Brian Leetch resigned from his hockey operations advisory position with the team.
NHLYardbarker

New York Rangers likely to be one of the most involved teams in trade rumors

You can expect several teams to be very active this offseason with regards to trade rumors. The New York Rangers are likely at the top of the list along with the Sabres and Kings as teams looking to make changes. These three will not be alone, as the Flames and Flyers have openly said they will be active in the summer as well.
NHLPosted by
Blue Seat

What should the Rangers do with that final expansion draft protection slot?

The offseason is in full swing for the Rangers., They’ve already cleaned house from top to bottom and have begun with their hires. Gerard Gallant looks like he’s going to be the next head coach, and Mike Grier has been hired in hockey operations. As for the roster, the next big event is the expansion draft. While generally straight forward, the Rangers do have an interesting question. They have three protection spots for defensemen, but only two worth protecting. So what do the Rangers do with the final defense protection spot for the expansion draft?
NHLchatsports.com

Who are the top prospects in the Rangers system?

The New York Rangers‘ season came to a crashing end with the front office and most of the coaching staff losing their jobs despite the organization’s rebuild being on a strong path. With all of the upheaval in the organization, it’s a good time to take an in-depth look at...
NHLchatsports.com

Brian Leetch resigns as Rangers team advisor, source confirms

Brian Leetch, the Hall of Fame defenseman who remains the greatest Rangers player of the last 30 years, has resigned as an advisor to the team, a source confirmed Friday. Leetch’s resignation came following a tumultuous span which saw the Rangers first fire team president John Davidson and GM Jeff Gorton last week, and then let go of coach David Quinn on Wednesday. Leetch had been a hockey operations advisor to the team since 2017.
NHLPosted by
Blue Seat

NY Rangers Trends: A Lacking Finish

As I sit here watching round one of the playoffs and think of the developments related to the New York Rangers in the last two weeks I can only admit that this piece is mostly ceremonial. For those of you who have read my sporadic blogs or happen to follow me on Twitter, part of the pride I take in finding trends related to the Rangers is the timing involved – aka seeing or saying something before most others do not. This post, let’s look at how lacking finish impacted the Rangers trends throughout the season.
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Brian Leetch resigns from hockey operations role with Rangers

At least one member of the New York Rangers front office is seemingly not happy with all of the major changes made in the past two weeks. The New York Post’s Larry Brooks reports that Hall of Famer Brian Leetch has resigned from his adviser role with the hockey operations department in New York. The move comes on the heels of president John Davidson, GM Jeff Gorton and head coach David Quinn and his staff all being fired in recent days.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Five Key Stories: 5/10/21 – 5/16/21

For the second straight week, a front office decision from the Rangers made headlines. That wasn’t the only news from New York that is part of the key stories of the week. Eichel’s Situation: This season was a tough one for Buffalo’s Jack Eichel both on and off the ice. On the ice, he underachieved, scoring just twice in 21 games although he did manage 16 assists. Off the ice, injuries were an issue and he conveyed his frustration with how the Sabres won’t let him undergo a new surgery that he wants to fix his neck injury, one that hasn’t been done on an NHL player before. At a time where GM Kevyn Adams acknowledged that some players acknowledged they’re “open to anything” when it comes to where they play next season, many wonder if Eichel is among those on that list. In our poll of where he’ll play next season, only 16% of voters believe he’ll be in Buffalo.
NHLNew Jersey Herald

Eight questions facing NY Rangers boss Chris Drury this offseason

By taking over as New York Rangers team president and general manager with three games left in the season, Chris Drury got a head start. The new man in the big chair was able to conduct exit interviews and gather various opinions, which should help shape his strategy moving forward.
NHLBlueshirt Banter

2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bandwagon Guide: Central Division Edition

As the NHL re-aligned its divisions for a shortened 2020-21 season, the changes were made to limit travel between teams. Calling this division the “Central” may have been a bit of a questionable one, as this division features as many old Atlantic Division teams as it does from the old Central. In addition to that, there’s as many teams from the old Central (more if you count the soon to be bumped Arizona Coyotes) in this season’s Pacific Division.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

A playoff rooting guide for Ranger fans

For the fourth straight years, fans of the New York Rangers are on the sidelines at the most exciting time of the hockey season. First blood was drawn on Saturday as the Capitals beat the Bruins in overtime, a game that was painful to watch. The fact that Tom Wilson led off the Washington scoring and then assisted on the overtime game winner when he should be sitting out a suspension, made it even worse.
NHLNHL

SUNDAYS WITH STAN: Upstart Devils Startle Rangers

Richer, Devils shock the Rangers by taking Game 1 of the 1994 conference finals. How great was the 1994 Playoff between the Devils and Rangers?. At the time Tim Sullivan, The Associated Press Hockey Editor, called it "The NHL's Greatest Series Ever." Then, Sullivan underlined his point by writing a...
NHLchatsports.com

Brian Leetch resigns, Rangers hire Mike Grier (report)

Larry Brooks of The Post reported Thursday evening that Brian Leetch resigned from his hockey operations advisory position with Rangers. It appears his replacement may be Mike Grier. Rangers have hired Mike Grier as adviser to hockey operations, Post has learned. Drury and Grier go back to mid-90s as BU...
NHLchatsports.com

The Blackhawks can learn from the New York Rangers

Alex DeBrincat #12, Chicago Blackhawks Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports. The New York Rangers recently cleaned house firing pretty much everyone from the GM to the president of hockey operations and even their coach. A team that honestly looked a few steps in front of the Blackhawks rebuild just took a major step back.
NHLthecomeback.com

Nic Dowd scores overtime winner as Capitals beat Bruins 3-2 in NHL playoffs’ opening game, setting up an intriguing series

The 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs got off to a bit of an unusual start this week with only a single game on the first day, featuring the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals. (Technically, there was another NHL game Saturday, but that was the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers playing out the regular-season string following the Canucks’ reschedulings after much of their team contracted COVID-19; Bruins-Capitals was the only playoff game.) That meant there was a whole lot of focus on the Capitals and Bruins, second and third in the East Division respectively, and the first game between them turned into a great battle, with Washington finally prevailing late in the first overtime on a goal from Nic Dowd. Here’s that goal, new NBC scorebug and all: