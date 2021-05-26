Easy DIY USA Sign

Our main bedroom (in general) needed a lot of love when we first moved into our home this fall, but the closet really needed a lot of love. We basically pulled everything out (really old carpet, asbestos tiles, a rickety shelving system) and built in our own shelves and rods to make it all more custom and clean. The inside wasn’t the only problem though, as it had a pair of sliding doors on the closet that had also seen better days. While they were attached at the top, they were free swinging at the bottom, so it was just like two very heavy loose teeth hanging from the track. Also, I hate sliding closet doors, as you are always having to slide them back and forth to properly see what’s in the middle, so we decided adding some French-style doors would be best and make it all feel a little more luxurious too.