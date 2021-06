​Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen is by far the most polarizing player among Sabres fans for a simple reason: at 6’4” 221 lbs., he has all the physical tools to be a dominant top-4 defenseman, but the advanced metrics say he is flat-out bad defensively. The “Angry Finn” appeals to a certain sub-set of the fan base because he hits a lot, he rarely misses a game, he can play 20+ minutes a night without getting tired. His desire to get under the skin of opponents can also be extremely entertaining. The Sabres may now look to deal “Risto” as he enters the final year of his contract rather than risk him simply walking away next summer.