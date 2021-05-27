Cancel
MLB

Shane Bieber is still patiently waiting for his first major league no-hitter

msn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYahoo Sports National Baseball Writer Hannah Keyser spoke with Cleveland ace pitcher Shane Bieber about winning the 2020 AL Cy Young award, his thoughts on all the no-hitters, and what he missed most about fans in the stands. Shane Bieber joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of Miller Lite. For the remainder of the 2021 MLB season, Cleveland fans can now take a selfie with their team’s ace through an augmented reality experience from the comfort of their own home. Check out the site at www.millerlite.com/clevelandindians.

Shane Bieber
WDBO

Bieber's strikeout streak ends, Mariners chase Indians ace

SEATTLE — (AP) — Shane Bieber's record strikeout streak ended Sunday when the Seattle Mariners sent the Cleveland ace to an early exit. Bieber had fanned at least eight in 20 straight games. But the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner fell just short against the Mariners, striking out seven in 4 2/3 innings.
MLBcoveringthecorner.com

Shane Bieber starts today, which is nice

Yesterday’s baseball: CTC Recap | MLB Recap | Box Score. James Karinchak's numbers are pretty ridiculous so far. Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga answer subscriber questions in the latest Cleveland Baseball Talk Podcast. The original Buckeyes won the Negro League World Series in 1945. Triston McKenzie walked four batters in...
MLBcoveringthecorner.com

N&N: Rare rough outing for Shane Bieber

Three losses in a row for the good guys. Shane Bieber struggled and Cleveland’s offense couldn’t handle the vaunted Mariners’ bullpen day. Cleveland is now 21-17 on the season. Cleveland Baseball Team News. From Mandy Bell:. “That one’s on me,” Cleveland starter Shane Bieber said. “It’s frustrating not doing what...
MLBDetroit Free Press

Cleveland Indians at Seattle Mariners odds, picks and prediction

The Cleveland Indians (21-16) and Seattle Mariners (20-20) wrap up a four-game set Sunday at T-Mobile Park with a 4:10 p.m. ET first pitch. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Indians vs. Mariners odds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Shane Bieber is the projected starting pitcher for the...
MLBMorning Journal

Streak over for Bieber

SEATTLE — Mitch Haniger hit two doubles and the Seattle Mariners snapped Shane Bieber’s record strikeout streak, beating the Cleveland Indians and their ace 3-2 on Sunday. Bieber (4-3) had fanned at least eight in 20 straight games, but the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner fell short with seven. He was pulled after issuing his fourth walk, and finished his shortest outing of the season at 4 2/3 innings trailing 3-0.
MLBaustinnews.net

Mariners bullpen outduels Shane Bieber in win over Indians

Seven Seattle relievers combined to scatter seven hits and allow one earned run as the host Mariners beat ace Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Indians 3-2 Sunday afternoon. Bieber (4-3), the American League's reigning Cy Young Award winner, had his major league record streak of 20 consecutive starts with at least eight strikeouts snapped, as he fanned seven in 4 2/3 innings while giving up three runs on five hits with four walks. Bieber also had a streak of 40 straight appearances pitching five or more innings come to an end.
FanSided

Seattle Mariners take it to the tribe and win series 3-1

Coming into the series against the Cleveland Indians, there were two main things to watch for the Seattle Mariners. The debuts of Logan Gilbert and Jarred Kelenic, and the final pitcher for the Tribe in Shane Bieber. If any of the Cleveland pitchers were to take a no-hitter bid late,...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Mariners chase Cleveland ace Shane Bieber early and hold on for series win

SEATTLE — Scott Servais wasn’t trying to be prophetic or even cautiously optimistic in his pregame press session on Sunday morning. But when asked what his team and its suddenly rejuvenated offense would be seeing later that afternoon when Cleveland ace Shane Bieber stepped on the mound in the series finale.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Cleveland's Shane Bieber allows one hit in Detroit Tigers' 5-2 loss in series finale

What Cleveland did to Detroit Tigers starter Matthew Boyd was precisely what the Tigers wanted to do against Cleveland ace Shane Bieber. Manager AJ Hinch asked his team to make Bieber, the reigning American League Cy Young winner, battle deep into counts. The Tigers hoped to pressure him into making costly mistakes. They needed to score the first run. And they had to stay positive in their approach at the plate.
MLBlindyssports.com

Cleveland’s Shane Bieber looks to regain form against Mariners

The Cleveland Indians will have a big pitching advantage when they wrap up a four-game series at Seattle on Sunday afternoon. Reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber (4-2, 2.95 ERA) is scheduled to start for Cleveland, which needs a victory to split the series. His 85 strikeouts are tied with Tampa Bay’s Tyler Glasnow for tops in the majors.
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners engage in game of nominative determinism on bullpen day, win

“Bullpen Day” vs. “Reigning AL Cy Young winner” does not sound like a recipe for success, or for a fun day at the ballpark, period. Yet somehow this scrappy band of Mariners marshaled their forces, rowed their little hearts out, and defeated the multi-headed monster of the Cleveland lineup led by the white whale of Shane Bieber—the kind of frontline pitching ace the Mariners of recent vintage seem always to be getting steamrollered by, yet rarely sending to the mound themselves.
MLBNews-Herald

Shane Bieber has no-hit bid snapped in 7th against Detroit Tigers

Cleveland ace Shane Bieber finished nine outs away from joining the growing list of pitchers around the league to throw a no-hitter. Bieber was through six innings against the Detroit Tigers today without allowing a hit, but Jonathan Schoop led off the seventh inning with a home run, ending the big. Zach Plesac, against the Seattle Mariners, took a no-hitter into the eighth inning but lost it with six outs to go.
MLBChronicle-Telegram

Shane Bieber flirts with no-hitter, strikes out 12 to lead Indians past Tigers

DETROIT — The Cleveland Indians were on the right side of this no-hit bid. Shane Bieber couldn't complete it, but his outstanding performance boosted a pitching staff that needed a lift. Bieber struck out 12 in seven one-hit innings, and the Indians beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2 on Thursday afternoon....
MLBNBC Sports

Indians vs Mariners Odds, Bets: Shane Bieber O/U 9.5 Strikeouts Prop

Shane Bieber has hit two straight Unders? What is going on in the World?. Well, today is a fantastic opportunity for Bieber to get back to striking out double-digit hitters facing a Seattle Mariners squad. The Mariners are tied for the eighth-most strikeouts in the league this season (372) and...
MLBMLB

Seattle’s bullpen (13 K’s, 2 R) outduels Bieber

SEATTLE -- Robert Dugger and Paul Sewald weren’t on the Mariners’ Opening Day roster, had a limited innings leash heading into Sunday’s game against Cleveland and were faced with the tall task of collectively filling in for Marco Gonzales. Oh, and they were facing off against reigning American League Cy...
Celebritiescoveringthecorner.com

Covering the Corner Interview: Shane Bieber

Work ethic is the name of Shane Bieber’s game. After walking on to the UC Santa Barbara team in 2014, he made himself into the Friday night ace, a second-team All-American, and a fourth-round pick by Cleveland in the 2016 draft. It took him all of two years to ascend through the Cleveland system and debut with the big league club, and then another two years to claim his first Cy Young.
MLBcoveringthecorner.com

Shane Bieber almost unhittable in 5-2 win over Tigers

A day of milestones almost added another as Shane Bieber cruised through seven innings against the Tigers Thursday afternoon. On the way to gifting Terry Francona his 700th win as a Cleveland manager, Bieber struck out the 600th batter of his career, and he became the first to strike out 100 this season. He almost added the seventh no-hitter of the season, as well.
MLBRealGM

Shane Bieber's Record Strikeout Steak Ends

Shane Bieber had struck out at least eight in 20 straight games before he fanned just seven against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. Bieber was pulled after issuing his fourth walk and finished his shortest outing of the season at 4 2/3 innings. "You have to ride the highs with...
MLBMLB

Bieber, Cleveland's bats fall flat in finale

Cleveland only needs one thing to have success: At least four runs on the scoreboard. But clearly, that’s much easier said than done. Sure, the team needs solid pitching, a strong bullpen and quality defense, but the winning formula Cleveland has followed all season long is four-plus runs leads to victories. And because the team only plated two in the series finale against the Mariners, the Indians dropped their third game of the four-game set, 3-2, at T-Mobile Park, worsening their record to 3-16 when scoring three runs or fewer.
Cleveland.com

Should the Cleveland Indians be concerned about Shane Bieber’s workload?

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Shane Bieber had his shortest outing since 2019 on Sunday when he went 4 2/3 innings in a loss to Seattle. Last week, Bieber threw 120 pitches in a win against the Cubs. His walks are up and his command has been suspect in his last few starts. Should the Indians be concerned? Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga break down the trend in Monday’s podcast.