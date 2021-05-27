Shane Bieber is still patiently waiting for his first major league no-hitter
Yahoo Sports National Baseball Writer Hannah Keyser spoke with Cleveland ace pitcher Shane Bieber about winning the 2020 AL Cy Young award, his thoughts on all the no-hitters, and what he missed most about fans in the stands. Shane Bieber joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of Miller Lite. For the remainder of the 2021 MLB season, Cleveland fans can now take a selfie with their team’s ace through an augmented reality experience from the comfort of their own home. Check out the site at www.millerlite.com/clevelandindians.www.msn.com