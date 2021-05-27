Shane Bieber is still patiently waiting for his first major league no-hitter

Seven Seattle relievers combined to scatter seven hits and allow one earned run as the host Mariners beat ace Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Indians 3-2 Sunday afternoon. Bieber (4-3), the American League's reigning Cy Young Award winner, had his major league record streak of 20 consecutive starts with at least eight strikeouts snapped, as he fanned seven in 4 2/3 innings while giving up three runs on five hits with four walks. Bieber also had a streak of 40 straight appearances pitching five or more innings come to an end.