Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Rangers can learn from Bruins and Islanders first round wins

By Forever Blue Shirts
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Chris Drury sets out to revamp his bottom six this offseason, he can learn a lot from the two teams that have advanced in the East Division’s first round. The Bruins knocked off the Capitals in five games. The Islanders beat out the Penguins in six. Better goaltending ultimately won the day for each of those teams, but so did style of play and old-fashioned grit. Both Boston and the Isles brought it in their series’, as they beat down their opponents in the process.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Drury
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#Rangers#Capitals#Bottom Line#The East Division#Play#Isles#Boston#Old Fashioned Grit#Style
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLBoston Herald

Bruins Notebook: Jeremy Lauzon out, Connor Clifton in

Well, it did not take long for the Bruins’ depth on defense to be tested. Jeremy Lauzon, who had been relied on to absorb a lot of the physicality the Washington Capitals’ top line dished out in Game 1, had to be scratched from Monday’s Game 2, presumably due to the puck he took off the right hand that caused him to leave Saturday’s opener briefly.
NHLtonyspicks.com

Boston Bruins vs Washington Capitals 5/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Boston Bruins vs Washington Capitals 5/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Boston Bruins will go against the Washington Capitals in NHL action in Capital One Arena Washington, D.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021, at 7:30 PM (EDT). The Boston Bruins face the Washington Capitals in Game 2 of their best-of-seven series first-round on Monday. Following a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1 on Saturday, Boston is down 1-0 in the series. Jake DeBrusk and Nick Ritchie scored for Boston in the loss. Tuukka Rask had a save percentage of .906 with 29 saves in goal for the Bruins. Boston is 3rd at 33-16 in the NL East Division.
NHLFinger Lakes Times

Palmieri scores in OT, Islanders beat Penguins 4-3 in Game 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored his second goal of the game at 16:30 of overtime to give the New York Islanders a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series Sunday. Palmieri collected a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau near the goal line and lifted...
NHLwdadradio.com

PENGUINS LOSE IN OT, DOWN 1-0 IN SERIES WITH ISLANDERS

The Penguins lost Game 1 of their Stanley Cup First Round playoff series with the New York Islanders, 4-3, in overtime at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday. Kyle Palmieri scored twice for the Islanders, including the overtime goal at 16:30. Sidney Crosby and Kasperi Kapanen scored, and Tristan Jarry made...
NHLRaleigh News & Observer

New York takes on Crosby and the Penguins

New York Islanders (32-17-7, fourth in the East Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (37-16-3, first in the East Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -136, Islanders +114; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Sidney Crosby and Pittsburgh take on New York. Crosby ranks 10th in the league with 62 points, scoring 24 goals...
NHLAustin Daily Herald

Bruins win fourth straight, but miss out on playoffs

Despite winning their last four games against the St. Cloud Norsemen, the Austin Bruins missed out on the postseason by two points. The Bruins closed out their season with an 8-7 win over the Norsemen (22-33-0-1 overall) in Riverside Arena Saturday. The Bruins finished with 54 points, which put them...
NHLThe Spread

Bruins vs. Capitals, 5/17/21 NHL Playoffs Predictions

After the Capitals took Game 1of their divisional round semifinals series on Saturday night, will the Bruins rebound in Game 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday night? Boston is -130 on the money line while the total sits at 5.5 goals. Game Snapshot. 001 Boston Bruins (-130) at 002...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

A Jarry bad start

The Penguins find themselves down in their series against the Islanders after dropping Game 1 in overtime by a score of 4-3. Let's start with the bad and then end with some of the good. Pittsburgh has only one victory in their last 11 playoff games and two victories in...
NHLwesb.com

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Islanders Edge Penguins 4-3 In OT

The New York Islanders edged out the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in overtime yesterday in game 1 of their first round Stanley Cup Playoff series at PPG Paints Arena. Frederick Gaudreau scored the first Penguins goal to tie the game at 1 in the first period. In the second Sidney Crosby gave Pittsburgh a 2-1 edge, but the Islanders rallied with back-to-back goals in the third to take a 3-2 lead. Kasperi Kapanen found the back of the net before the end of regulation to tie the game at 3 and force overtime.
NHLFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Islanders open with win over Penguins

PITTSBURGH – Kyle Palmieri scored his second goal of the game at 16:30 of overtime to give the New York Islanders a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series Sunday. Palmieri collected a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau near the goal line and lifted it...
NHLYardbarker

Penguins Can’t Fall Into Same Old Trap vs Islanders

It’s no surprise Game 1 of the first-round series between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders went to overtime. Both teams are evenly matched and it isn’t going to be an easy road. Yet, the Penguins dominated most of the game and still managed to play extra hockey. This isn’t the regular season – there are no points for going to overtime in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It was positive the Penguins tied the game with three minutes left in the third period, but they shouldn’t have given up the lead in the first place. They need to make improvements, but if Sunday showed one thing, it is that this series is going to be a long one.
NHLYardbarker

Penguins, Jarry Falter in Game 1 Against the Islanders

The Pittsburgh Penguins dropped their fourth straight postseason overtime game on Sunday, losing 4-3 to the New York Islanders in their first game of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The team came out strong but faltered as the game went on, and they now trail 1-0 in the series. Tristan...
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders relaxed after Game 1 win, but focused on taking 2-0 lead over Penguins

PITTSBURGH – It was a relaxed Monday for the Islanders between Games 1 and 2 of their first-round series against the Penguins. Only the extras participated in a limited optional skate at PPG Paints Arena. Cheering and laughing could be heard echoing through the empty building from the event floor as players not skating participated in off-ice exercises.
NHLlastwordonsports.com

NHL Rumours: Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames, Columbus Blue Jackets

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are here, but we still have the business of NHL rumours. Teams have to think about their futures and some big players have deals coming up. Today’s NHL rumours focuses on the Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets. All NHL rumours come from the...
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

Boston Bruins Big Dogs Looking For Big Answer in Game 2

Sometimes in the Stanley Cup playoffs, it can take a game or two to get the big dogs going in the Boston Bruins lineup. The Perfection Line, and more broadly the entire top-6 forward group, wasn’t at their best in a Game 1 OT loss against the Washington Capitals as they missed 21 shot attempts while facing an emergency goalie, Craig Anderson, that’s only played a handful of times this season. Some of it was about missing the nets with shots, some of it was about not fighting enough to get the inside ice and some of it was about Boston’s best players simply being off their games after the Capitals came out throwing big hits to start the game.
NHLNHL

3 Keys: Predators at Hurricanes, Game 1 of first round

Saros must seize opportunity for Nashville; Carolina could start rookie Nedeljkovic. Alex Nedeljkovic could start for the Carolina Hurricanes and make his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut against the Nashville Predators in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup First Round at PNC Arena on Monday. The rookie goalie went 15-5-3 with...