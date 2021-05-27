Cancel
Managing global climate change--and local conditions--key to coral reefs' survival

Science Daily
 13 days ago

Australian researchers recently reported a sharp decline in the abundance of coral along the Great Barrier Reef. Scientists are seeing similar declines in coral colonies throughout the world, including reefs off of Hawaii, the Florida Keys and in the Indo-Pacific region. The widespread decline is fueled in part by climate-driven...

www.sciencedaily.com
Wildlifesciencecodex.com

Widespread coral-algae symbioses endured historical climate changes

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- One of the most important and widespread reef-building corals, known as cauliflower coral, exhibits strong partnerships with certain species of symbiotic algae, and these relationships have persisted through periods of intense climate fluctuations over the last 1.5 million years, according to a new study led by researchers at Penn State. The findings suggest that these corals and their symbiotic algae may have the capacity to adjust to modern-day increases in ocean warming, at least over the coming decades.
EnvironmentPosted by
SlashGear

Project Ocean-Shot aims to restore dead coral reefs

Scientists say that global warming is contributing to the decline of coral reefs around the world. Marine scientist Deborah Brosnan says she remembers diving on a coral reef near the Caribbean island of Saint Barthelemy, where she swam a reef teeming with life. She returned to the same location after hurricane Irma in 2017 and dove the reef again to discover that it was dead with no sea creatures and no living coral.
Environmentfixesandsolutions.com

Climate Change Creating Need for Reef Restoration Technology In Caribbean & Hawaii; Ocean Acidification & Hurricanes Have Damaged & Left Reefs Dead.

Coral reefs are dying in many global oceans. Project Underway to create reef restoration technology & recolonization. Project will span 1 hectare (2.6 acres) of dead reef off coast of Caribbean, Antigua and Barbuda. SIGNIFICANCE:. Effects of climate change have led to coral bleaching and consequent coral loss. Uptick in...
ScienceEurekAlert

Local management crucial to helping coral reefs survive warming waters

Local management of coral reefs to ease environmental stressors, such as overfishing or pollution, could increase reefs' chances of recovery after devastating coral bleaching events caused by climate change, a new study finds. The results suggest that caring for reefs on a local scale might help them persist globally. When waters warm, corals can die quickly and en masse in coral bleaching events. Marine warming due to climate change has resulted in sharp increases in both the frequency and magnitude of these mass mortality events, which have already caused severe damage to reefs worldwide. Because of the global nature of coral bleaching, many studies argue that mitigating climate change is the only way to ensure the survival of these sensitive ecosystems. Occasionally, however, surviving corals rebound after bleaching events, and reefs recover. It's unknown whether local reef management strategies play a role in this resilience. Mary Donovan and colleagues evaluated data from 223 coral reefs from across the Caribbean and Indo-Pacific and found that coral loss one year after bleaching was highly correlated to aspects of reef health - specifically the abundance of sea urchins and macroalgae, which are indicators of overfishing and pollution. According to the findings, locally managed reefs, where human stressors were minimized, fared better than non-managed reefs. While the mechanisms underpinning this resilience remain to be discovered, Donovan et al. argue that, in addition to efforts to reduce global carbon emissions, local management is crucial to helping coral reefs to survive the Anthropocene. "During upcoming global negotiations, governments should remember that in addition to setting ambitious targets for lowering greenhouse gas emissions, empowering local communities to manage reef and other marine resources is an important strategy to reduce the negative impacts of climate change," writes Nancy Knowlton in a related Perspective.
Environmentpewtrusts.org

Coral Reef and Coastal Wetlands Protections Can Help Communities Withstand Climate Impacts

Coral reefs, among the ocean’s most vibrant and productive ecosystems, support tremendous biodiversity and provide important ecosystem services and other benefits for more than 500 million people around the world. Despite covering less than 1% of the ocean floor, coral reefs are home to up to one-quarter of all marine species and provide food, income, and cultural value to coastal communities across the globe. Reefs generate an estimated US$36 billion in tourism dollars per year, and approximately US$5.7 billion in fisheries value.
Chatham, MACape Cod Chronicle

Panel: Fight Climate Change Now With Local Advocacy, Action

CHATHAM — It might seem like climate change is an unstoppable juggernaut that can only be slowed by international treaties and sweeping reforms. But actions we take in our own houses, businesses, town halls and back yards can make a worthwhile change as well. That was the message from a panel of local experts in a forum on climate resilience Saturday.
Environmentvineyardgazette.com

Local Efforts Lead the Way in Combating Climate Change

Recent local events give me hope at a time when climate change news is becoming more and more dire, and it is being said that we have a decade to turn this boat around. Vineyard Wind I, which has been a long time in the making, finally has the go-ahead and will be the nation’s first major offshore wind farm. It will provide power to over 400,000 homes in Massachusetts, providing more power than all the current solar arrays installed in the commonwealth combined. It will reduce our carbon dioxide emissions by 1.6 million metric tons annually, the equivalent of taking 325,000 cars off the road every year. Hurray for this project that will make a significant contribution to our mitigating our contribution to climate change.
WildlifeThe Daily Collegian

Reef-building corals and microscopic algae within their cells evolve together

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The microscopic algae that live inside and provide nutrients to their reef-building coral hosts may be evolving in tandem with the corals they inhabit, so each partner is fine-tuned to meet one another’s needs. A new study by Penn State biologists reveals that genetic differences within a species of these microalgal symbionts correspond to the coral species they inhabit, a discovery that could have implications for the conservation of these endangered corals.
WildlifeEurekAlert

Turning the tables -- how table corals are regenerating reefs

Table corals have been dubbed as "extraordinary ecosystem engineers" - with new research showing these unique corals can regenerate coral reef habitats on the Great Barrier Reef faster than any other coral type. The study highlights the importance of tabular Acropora, and is led by the Australian Institute of Marine...
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

Which Animals Will Survive Climate Change? Genetic Changes Help Scientists Predict

Genetic changes in threespine stickleback fish driven by seasonal shifts could help scientists predict how certain species will adapt to new environments. Climate change is exacerbating problems like habitat loss and temperatures swings that have already pushed many animal species to the brink. But can scientists predict which animals will be able to adapt and survive? Using genome sequencing, researchers from McGill University show that some fish, like the threespine stickleback, can adapt very rapidly to extreme seasonal changes. Their findings could help scientists forecast the evolutionary future of these populations.
WildlifeNorth Country Public Radio

Natural Selections: Where do coral reefs get their food supply?

A coral reef is kind of like Manhattan, a huge number of mouths to feed in a packed parcel of real estate. A reef doesn't have upstate farms to keep them all fed. So how do they get by?. As Dr. Curt Stager tells Martha Foley, the coral polyps get...
WildlifeScience Now

Comment on Trophic strategy and bleaching resistance in reef-building corals

In an era of major environmental changes, understanding corals’ resistance to bleaching is as crucial as it is challenging. A promising framework for inferring corals’ trophic strategies from Stable Isotope Bayesian Ellipses has been recently proposed to this end. As a contribution to this framework, we quantify a risk of bias inherent in its application and propose three alternative adjustments.
ScienceCleanTechnica

This New Imaging System Could Be A Game Changer In The Fight To Save Coral Reefs

Article courtesy of Nexus Media. Not that long ago, Brian Neilson, program manager at Hawaii’s Department of Land and Natural Resources-Division of Aquatic Resources, had only two ways of mapping coral reefs: send out divers or gather satellite images. Neither was perfect. Divers could produce detailed maps, showing which corals were healthy and which were ailing, but they could only cover a small area. Satellite images could cover larger areas, but they offered very little insight into the health of the reefs.
Environmentsapiens.org

How to Survive Climate Change in the India-Bangladesh Borderlands

The Sundarbans is a region rich in biodiversity. Spread over 10,000 square kilometers in two countries—India and Bangladesh—it is the world’s largest contiguous mangrove forest. The area’s mudflats, forests, river islands, channels, and estuaries are home to more than 1,000 species of plants and animals. Purno Chandra Mondal, a tourist...
Honolulu, HIthe university of hawai'i system

Cracking the code of coral reef resilience

Climate change is threatening coral reefs worldwide, primarily through increased temperature stress, which causes coral bleaching. The Paul G. Allen Family Foundation granted $7.2 million to support researchers working to help coral reefs survive the impacts of climate change. Of those selected, a University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa team was awarded $950,000 for a project which aims to speed up the natural evolution of heat resilient corals.