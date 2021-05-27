Cancel
Gareth Southgate sweating over Harry Maguire's availability for England's Euro 2020 opener against Croatia with first-choice defender still recovering from ankle injury... and there are also fears over Marcus Rashford's fitness

By Sami Mokbel
Gareth Southgate is sweating on Harry Maguire's availability for England's opening Euro 2020 clash against Croatia in 16 days' time.

There are also concerns over Marcus Rashford's fitness heading into the tournament, with Southgate fearing the Manchester United forward will need to be carefully monitored throughout the campaign.

Maguire would have been a guaranteed starter for England's Wembley fixture against Croatia on June 13 as Southgate's first-choice central defender, but an ankle injury sustained against Aston Villa earlier this month is threatening his participation in at least part of the competition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oNZYz_0aDuBtHU00
Gareth Southgate is sweating on Harry Maguire's availability for England's Euro 2020 opener

The fact he has hardly been able to run since suffering the injury is also a concern.

There was hope Maguire would have been available for United's Europa League final defeat by Villarreal on Wednesday night, but he will now turn his attention to the Euros.

Southgate said he was kept in the dark over the former Leicester man's fitness by United.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AKsF9_0aDuBtHU00
Southgate revealed that he was kept in the dark over Maguire's injury by Manchester United

England medical staff will now have a much clearer idea of the extent of the injury to Maguire ahead of his arrival next week.

Similarly, Rashford heads into the tournament with concerns over a foot and shoulder - the latter of which could require an operation later this summer.

Southgate is resigned to managing the United star's workload to ensure his availability.

Following the loss to Villarreal, Rashford said: 'I could walk you into the dressing room and show you five, six, seven players - me as well - who have had injuries from the beginning of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xi97H_0aDuBtHU00
Maguire has been ruled out since sustaining the injury against Aston Villa and struggles to run

'Will I be fit for the Euros? Forget about the foot for now. The disappointment means I don't feel the foot.'

A year ago Rashford appeared a certainty to start at the Euros, but his injury problems coupled with the emergence of Mason Mount, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish leaves his place in the starting XI at risk.

He is still set to be a key man in the squad, however.

