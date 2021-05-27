Cancel
Premier League

Ryan Mason sets sights on first full-time manager role and is ready to listen to offers after impressing as Tottenham caretaker boss

By Sami Mokbel
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Ryan Mason is ready to become a full-time manager following his promising spell in caretaker charge of Tottenham.

The former Spurs midfielder enhanced his reputation as one of the brightest young coaches in the country during his short spell in charge following Jose Mourinho's sacking - winning four of his six Premier League games in charge.

Mason led Spurs to 12 points from their final six games, compared to Mourinho's eight from his final half dozen matches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T7UyV_0aDuBlSu00
Ryan Mason (left) impressed Harry Kane (right) and Co with the quality of his training sessions 

And Sportsmail understands the 29-year-old is targeting a No 1 job as he looks to take his first steps into senior management.

Tottenham players were said to have been impressed by Mason's coaching sessions during his spell in charge, helping galvanise a squad that was low in confidence.

Leading Spurs' final day win over Leicester and Brendan Rodgers - who was one of Tottenham's preferred options to replace Mourinho - was particularly impressive.

That fact he played for England and played as recently as 2018 is also understood to have resonated with the players. Spurs will likely try to keep Mason, who came through the ranks at the club as a player, within their coaching set-up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sDGbP_0aDuBlSu00
Mason also handled off-the-pitch issues well and his stock has risen at Spurs in his short spell

But it is understood Mason would listen to offers for a manager or head coach job ahead of next season.

His ability to deal with off the field issues is also known to have impressed many at Spurs.

Mason was forced to deal with awkward questions about Spurs' attempts to join a European Super League and Harry Kane's attempts to leave the club during his spell in charge.

Mason already has vast experience in academy coaching within Tottenham's set-up and has completed the necessary coaching badges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VoJgB_0aDuBlSu00
Mason (left) is open to management offers but Tottenham are keen to keep him in the club 
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Mason
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Brendan Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leicester#European Super League#Mason Led Spurs#Leading Spurs#Tottenham Players#Head Coach Job#England#Academy Coaching#Caretaker Charge#Senior Management#Awkward Questions#Offers
Tottenham will hold talks over their next manager in the coming days after ruling Brendan Rodgers out of the running, according to a report. Spurs sacked Jose Mourinho in April and are looking for his replacement. Ryan Mason is currently in caretaker charge but a more experienced coach will be required. However, it is never easy to find the right manager who is available at the right time.