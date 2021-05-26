Cancel
Congress & Courts

Congressmen Cohen Asks Attorney General Garland to Reconsider Appeal of Trump Obstruction Memo Case

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS – Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-09), a senior member of the Judiciary Committee, today wrote to Attorney General Merrick Garland to reiterate his position that the Department of Justice should comply with a District Court order and release a Barr Justice Department memorandum explaining its decision not to pursue obstruction of justice charges against former President Donald Trump.

cohen.house.gov
