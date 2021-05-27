Poll: America Supports Israel, Despite Growing Hostility Among Democrats

The Democratic Party is engaged in an internecine fight over Israel, with more traditional and old guard Democrats supporting the world's lone Jewish state -- a clear disconnect from to the overt hostility of the rising leftist base. Not only are more 'progressives' evincing aggressive opposition to Israeli policies, including rudimentary self-defense, nakedly eliminationist rhetoric is becoming increasingly acceptable in some circles. Outright anti-Semitic rhetoric and violence is spiking, with some lawmakers proving unable to explicitly condemn this ancient hatred in isolation, opting to lump it in with other forms of bigotry, seemingly to avoid inflaming some of their fanatically 'anti-Zionist' supporters. Notice how many social media posts simply condemning anti-Jewish hate or violence generate responses attacking Israel or supporting "Palestine." They're telling on themselves.