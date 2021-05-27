Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Poll: America Supports Israel, Despite Growing Hostility Among Democrats

Townhall
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Democratic Party is engaged in an internecine fight over Israel, with more traditional and old guard Democrats supporting the world's lone Jewish state -- a clear disconnect from to the overt hostility of the rising leftist base. Not only are more 'progressives' evincing aggressive opposition to Israeli policies, including rudimentary self-defense, nakedly eliminationist rhetoric is becoming increasingly acceptable in some circles. Outright anti-Semitic rhetoric and violence is spiking, with some lawmakers proving unable to explicitly condemn this ancient hatred in isolation, opting to lump it in with other forms of bigotry, seemingly to avoid inflaming some of their fanatically 'anti-Zionist' supporters. Notice how many social media posts simply condemning anti-Jewish hate or violence generate responses attacking Israel or supporting "Palestine." They're telling on themselves.

townhall.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Pavlich
Person
Guy Benson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamas#Palestinians#Zionism#Democratic Policies#Americans#Palestinian Violence#The Democratic Party#Anti Semitic#Anti Zionist#Anti Jewish#Idf#Dems#Bpmehlman#Pro Palestinian#Islamist#Fox News#Israelis#Hispanics#Independents#Bds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Country
Palestine
Related
U.S. PoliticsCleveland Jewish News

Democratic party disappoints

It was neither surprising – nor could it be deemed “news” – that President Joe Biden was passive during the recent Hamas attacks against Israel. Indeed, the growing progressive wing of his party affirmatively threw Israel under the bus one half-dozen years ago. Truth is the seeds of the Democrats’ disrespect of our homeland sprouted under the shrouded leadership of one former President Barack Obama. (You may recall him. He was the one that couldn’t say “Islamic terrorist.”)
WorldFort Worth Star-Telegram

Democratic primaries will reveal party’s debate on Israel

The split in the Democratic Party over Israel burst into the open after its bloody conflict with Hamas in the Gaza Strip in May. For now, the party’s pro-Israel wing remains dominant, but primaries this election cycle will reveal if the divide is growing or narrowing. The intraparty disagreement grew...
Worldnewsitem.com

US support for Israel lukewarm at best

To the editor: This is in response to the column published in the Tuesday, May 25, Standard-Journal by Amy Goodman/Denis Moynihan entitled “Joe Biden’s hit-and-run on the Palestinian people.”. Anyone who looks beneath the PR veneer of the recent conflict initiated by Gaza will realize there is no need for...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Fox News Poll: Voters support Israel, favor sending aid and weapons

Most American voters side with Israel in the Mideast conflict, and over half favor the United States helping with money and weapons, according to the latest Fox News survey. By a 56-38 percent margin, voters approve of providing the Israeli government with financial aid for its military, and are almost as supportive on selling weapons to Israel (51 percent favor, 44 percent oppose).
ReligionBrookings Institution

As Israel increasingly relies on US evangelicals for support, younger ones are walking away: What polls show

As the recent eruption in Israel/Palestine brought attention to shifting Democratic attitudes toward Israel, including among younger Jewish Americans, Israel’s focus on the evangelical right as a cornerstone of U.S. support for the Jewish state has proven increasingly important. As our University of Maryland Critical Issues Poll research has shown, evangelical attitudes toward Israel account for most of the Republican Party’s support for Israel; without evangelicals, Republican attitudes on Israel do not substantially deviate from the rest of America.
U.S. Politicsnewjerseyhills.com

LETTER: Democrats blaming Israel for conflict

TO THE EDITOR: Over the last few weeks, we have witnessed Iranian-sponsored Hamas launch thousands of rockets indiscriminately at Israeli citizens. Some believe the recent conflict was started by Hamas to influence justices deciding a property dispute winding its way through the Israeli Supreme Court. Others think it’s retaliation for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ decision to once again postpone elections even though he’s in the 17th year of his first four-year term.
Presidential ElectionNew York Sun

Nigel Farage Has a Message for the Democratic Party in America

The heads-up this week to American Democrats from Nigel Farage strikes us as more newsworthy than its coverage so far would suggest. He’s warning that left-wing hostility to Israel could deliver to Democrats the kind of political catastrophe that befell Labor in Britain in December 2019. That’s when voters, reacting in part to Labor’s hostility to the Jewish state, gave Conservatives such a victory that Jeremy Corbyn was forced to resign.
Nevada Statereviewjournal.com

LETTER: Nevada Democrats turn against Israel

The left wing of the Democratic Party has become more and more anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian. A good example of this occurred recently when Judith Whitmer, a progressive who chairs the Nevada Democratic Party, issued a one-sided statement condemning Israel for atrocities and human rights violations against Palestine. State Democratic treasurer...
WorldCleveland Jewish News

Israel asks Argentina to explain vote at hostile UN forum

Israel’s Foreign Ministry has asked Argentina for clarifications regarding its recent support for a United Nations inquiry into the conduct of the Jewish state during last month’s fighting in the Gaza Strip. Argentina’s ambassador to Israel, Sergio Urribarri, was summoned by the ministry on Tuesday to explain why his country’s...
U.S. PoliticsBrunswick News

Democrats engage in a familiar form of theater

“If you elect us, we will repeal Obamacare,” Republicans claimed in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016. Each victory brought a goal post shift. Ultimately, the Republican Party never got rid of the Affordable Care Act. The same happened with Planned Parenthood. Despite Republican control, reconciliation processes that bypass the filibuster and Republican presidents, Planned Parenthood funding remained.
Congress & Courtsarcamax.com

Democrat Kabuki

"If you elect us, we will repeal Obamacare," Republicans claimed in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016. Each victory brought a goal post shift. Ultimately, the Republican Party never got rid of the Affordable Care Act. The same happened with Planned Parenthood. Despite Republican control, reconciliation processes that bypass the filibuster and Republican presidents, Planned Parenthood funding remained.
U.S. Politicsmilwaukeeindependent.com

Defined by its delusions: How the Republican Party became the greatest danger to American Democracy

The greatest danger to American democracy right now is not coming from Russia, China, or North Korea. It is coming from the Republican Party. Only 25 percent of voters self-identify as Republican, the GOP’s worst showing against Democrats since 2012 and sharply down since last November. But those who remain in the Party are far angrier, more ideological, more truth-denying, and more racist than Republicans who preceded them.
U.S. Politicscountywidenews.com

Lankford Continues His Support Of Israel

Terrorists are once again attacking our friend and ally, Israel, and threatening their capital city, Jerusalem. Cindy and I continue to pray for peace and an end to the tremendous loss of life. The United States must be clear in our continued support for Israel and ensure that we lead from a position of strength.