May 27: Scattered supercells this afternoon with a squall line tonight

By David Reimer
texasstormchasers.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s another late May day in Texas with a chance of afternoon and night-time thunderstorms. Today’s severe weather threat is concentrated over portions of the Permian Basin, West-Central Texas, Big Country, Northwest Texas, and Texoma. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a coverage level 3 (out of 5) for severe storms near Colorado City and Sweetwater northeast through Childress, Wichita Falls, Gainesville, and Sherman. A level two risk of severe weather includes Sanderson, Midland, Mineral Wells, Dallas, and New Boston. A level one risk includes Amarillo, Hillsboro, and Tyler. Severe weather risks are based on the probability (or coverage) of severe storms. A severe storm in a level one risk could produce similar hazards to a severe storm in a higher risk level.

texasstormchasers.com
#Texas Storms#Weather Radar#Tornadoes#East Texas#Extreme Weather#Heavy Rain#New Boston#The Big Country#Northwest Texas#Scattered Thunderstorms#Severe Storms#Upper Level Winds#Stronger Storms#Severe Weather Coverage#Localized Wind#Localized Flash Flooding#Severe Weather Risks#Northeast Texas#Hail#Southern Oklahoma
East Texas, PAKTRE

Scattered t-storms this afternoon

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! More clouds this morning but temperatures are still starting out in the 60s. Expect the chance for rain to increase through the day with likely scattered showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. A few storms could produce some locally heavy rainfall, which could lead to more flooding concerns. The chance for rain remains likely through the weekend with best chances being during the afternoons and early evenings. However, a few showers will be possible both Saturday and Sunday mornings. Temperatures this weekend will stay in the 60s for overnight lows and near 80 degrees for afternoon highs. Likely chances for rain continue into early next week, but begin to diminish midweek with only slight chances for Wednesday and Thursday.
Richmond, VARichmond.com

Severe storms may head for metro Richmond this afternoon

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for most of central Virginia and all of Tidewater. Metro Richmond and the Tri-Cities are included in the watch area, though our storm threat looks to peak toward the mid-to-late afternoon and clear out by the evening. At 1 p.m.,...