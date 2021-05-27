May 27: Scattered supercells this afternoon with a squall line tonight
It’s another late May day in Texas with a chance of afternoon and night-time thunderstorms. Today’s severe weather threat is concentrated over portions of the Permian Basin, West-Central Texas, Big Country, Northwest Texas, and Texoma. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a coverage level 3 (out of 5) for severe storms near Colorado City and Sweetwater northeast through Childress, Wichita Falls, Gainesville, and Sherman. A level two risk of severe weather includes Sanderson, Midland, Mineral Wells, Dallas, and New Boston. A level one risk includes Amarillo, Hillsboro, and Tyler. Severe weather risks are based on the probability (or coverage) of severe storms. A severe storm in a level one risk could produce similar hazards to a severe storm in a higher risk level.texasstormchasers.com