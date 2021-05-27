Cancel
Illinois State

Illinois House Passes Social Equity Cannabis Licensing Bill

By TG Branfalt
ganjapreneur.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Illinois House of Representatives passed a social equity cannabis licensing bill this week; the proposal now moves to the Senate for consideration. A cannabis industry social equity licensing bill on Wednesday passed the Illinois House and would add 110 new industry licenses through two lotteries that would prioritize applicants from communities most impacted by the War on Drugs, the Chicago Defender reports. As part of the qualifying criteria, one of the lotteries would give preference to individuals previously arrested or convicted of cannabis-related crimes.

