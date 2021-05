Inflation is all the rage after last week’s much hotter-than-expected inflation numbers and has created a bout of volatility in the markets. Our view remains that this period of higher inflation will be transitory, as many of the forces that have kept a lid on inflation over the past decade or longer are still in place. Things like technology innovation, globalization, the Amazon effect, increased productivity and efficiency, automation and high debt (which puts downward pressure on inflation) are all still firmly in play and should help keep inflation in check later this year and beyond.