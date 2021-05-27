Human Rights Council Opens Special Session on “the Grave Human Rights Situation in the OPT”, Speakers Urge it to Establish an International Commission of Inquiry – Press Release
Video (United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights statement) video (1st Meeting – 30th Special Session of Human Rights Council) The Human Right Council this morning opened its special session on “the grave human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem”. It heard calls from speakers for the Council to establish an independent, international commission of inquiry to investigate in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, and in Israel all alleged violations of international humanitarian law and all alleged violations and abuses of international human rights law leading up to and since 13 April 2021.www.un.org