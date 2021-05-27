EBR, Ascension, Iberville parishes among areas for planned projects to reduce flood risk
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Thursday, May 27, Louisiana is receiving $61.6 million in federal funding for 16 flood risk reduction projects. East Baton Rouge, Ascension, and Iberville parishes are among the areas where some of the projects are planned. In addition, the state has directed money to buyout and elevation programs in flood-prone areas. Denham Springs is part of those plans.www.wafb.com