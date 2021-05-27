Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iberville Parish, LA

EBR, Ascension, Iberville parishes among areas for planned projects to reduce flood risk

By WAFB Staff
Posted by 
WAFB
WAFB
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Thursday, May 27, Louisiana is receiving $61.6 million in federal funding for 16 flood risk reduction projects. East Baton Rouge, Ascension, and Iberville parishes are among the areas where some of the projects are planned. In addition, the state has directed money to buyout and elevation programs in flood-prone areas. Denham Springs is part of those plans.

www.wafb.com
WAFB

WAFB

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
County
Ascension Parish, LA
City
Denham Springs, LA
Ascension Parish, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
County
Iberville Parish, LA
Iberville Parish, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ebr#State Of Louisiana#Green Infrastructure#Louisiana Flooding#State Funding#Federal Funding#Heavy Flooding#Ebr#Bayou Duplantier#East Baton Rouge Parish#Bonadona Cataldo#Cypress Bayou#Iberville Parishes#Flood Prone Areas#La#Risk Reduction#Ward Creek#Flood Weary Communities#Heavy Rains#Acquisition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
WAFB

Bayou Manchac Bridge on Old Perkins reopens to traffic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) reported the Bayou Manchac Bridge on LA 427 (Old Perkins Road) is now open. It was closed due to high water during the rains in mid-May and there was concern the floodwaters had damaged it. Officials said...
Louisiana StatePosted by
WAFB

Tax collection change sent to Louisiana voters for decision

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana lawmakers Thursday gave final passage to an effort pushed by Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder to begin the centralization of the state’s sales tax collections, a long-sought goal of business organizations. The constitutional change, which won unanimous support from the House and Senate, still...
Walker, LAPosted by
WAFB

Boil water advisory issued for part of Walker

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Walker Water Supply issued a boil water advisory on Tuesday, June 1, as a precaution after a water main break caused a loss of pressure. Officials said the advisory affects Carol Avenue from Mayer Street to North Corbin Road and North Corbin Road from Carol Avenue moving north to Coldwater Drive. They added it includes Coldwater Drive and all roads off North Corbin Road and Carol Avenue.
Ascension Parish, LAPosted by
WAFB

Lawmakers propose bill that could make distracted driving illegal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A bill could make it illegal for drivers to hold a cellphone in their hands while on the road. Over in Ascension Parish at the intersection of George Lambert Road and Stringer Bridge Road, there have been 38 crashes in the last six years, some of them ended up being deadly. Parish officials say it’s happening because drivers are not paying attention.
Louisiana StatePosted by
WAFB

Medical marijuana expansion backed by Louisiana lawmakers

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s medical marijuana program will be able to offer raw, smokable cannabis to its patients within months. The bill was given final passage Wednesday by lawmakers trying to give residents cheaper marijuana options to alleviate their medical conditions. The legislation by Republican Rep. Tanner Magee...
Louisiana StatePosted by
WAFB

Prairieville man killed in Jefferson Parish crash

GRETNA, La. (WAFB) - A 20-year-old man from Prairieville was killed in a crash in Jefferson Parish Tuesday, June 1, according to Louisiana State Police. Caleb Clayton was killed in a two-vehicle fatal crash on the elevated portion of US 90B eastbound near LA 23 (Lafayette Street) exit in Jefferson Parish around 11:30 p.m.
PoliticsPosted by
WAFB

Gov. Edwards signs 51 bills into law

The following information comes from the office of John Bel Edwards:. ACT 1—HB 375 Provides relative to sexual assault victims as parties to certain residential lease agreements. ACT 2—HB 8 Requires the Evangeline Parish Tax Assessor to pay the cost of certain insurance premiums for eligible retirees from the assessor’s...
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
WAFB

Supporting the community at Habitat for Humanity ReStores

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you or someone you know is still struggling to replace some furniture from the flooding, the Habitat for Humanity in Baton Rouge may be a great affordable option for you. They’re continuing furniture, appliances, home goods and more sales over the next few weeks...
Louisiana StatePosted by
WAFB

New bill could allow some La. felons to serve on juries

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new bill could allow convicted felons in Louisiana to serve on juries for civil and criminal cases. The proposal by Rep. C. Denise Marcelle won final legislative passage with a 23-13 Senate vote. The house narrowly supported the measure with a 55-42 vote. Under...
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
WAFB

Memorial Day concert being held at Goodwood Library

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A special concert is being held at the Goodwood branch library in Baton Rouge to honor local heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice. It is a beautiful day for folks to go out and listen to the Baton Rouge Concert Band for a free Memorial Day concert to honor our brave men and women.