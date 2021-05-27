Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio State football: Hausmann wins Anne and Woody Hayes Award

By Del Barris
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Ohio State football player got an award after leaving the program. While former Buckeye tight end Jake Hausmann didn’t get a lot of attention for his play on the field, he continues to collect honors for his performance off the field. On Wednesday, Hausmann was named as one of five Ohio State athletes to be recipients of the Anne and Woody Hayes Award. The school describes the award in the official announcement,

scarletandgame.com
FanSided

FanSided

96K+
Followers
278K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Ohio State
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woody Hayes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#Nfl Draft#American Football#Buckeyes#Scholar#Academic Achievement#Osu#Moeller High School#Nfl Draft#The Detroit Lions#Scarlet And Game#Honors#Student Athletes#Field#Special Teams#Athletes#Recipients
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
Related
South Bend, INPosted by
FanSided

Notre Dame Baseball: South Bend Regional Preview

The Notre Dame Baseball team will play host to regional play starting on Friday, and here is a preview of what the bracket looks like. It has been an incredible 2021 season for the Notre Dame Baseball program, who really came out of nowhere to win the ACC’s regular-season title. While they did not get the job done in the ACC Tournament, they were still honored as a regional host, gaining the No. 10 overall seed in this year’s tournament.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Washington Football Team: Analyzing the tight ends and wide receivers

The Washington Football Team faced major deficiencies on offense during the 2020 season, especially at tight end and wide receiver. Upgrades for the 2021 season could improve both units. The Washington Football Team entered the 2020 season with many question marks on offense. A young, unproven quarterback. Concerns about the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Jaguars OTAs: Trevor Lawrence coming along nicely and other takeaways

Any time an NFL team hires a new head coach, he will try to do things his way and often get rid of most of the things from the previous regime. The Jacksonville Jaguars are no different and have empowered Urban Meyer to make all the changes he deems necessary to right the ship. Keep in mind that the team has had only one winning season over the last ten years and the former Florida head coach is doing all he can to ensure things improve in Duval as soon as possible.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cardinals LB Isaiah Simmons disrespected in recent PFF ranking

Pro Football Focus apparently is not a fan of Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons. Recently, Pro Football Focus put out its list of the top 32 linebackers in the NFL heading into the 2021 season and the last spot on the list is where they placed Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons.
Miami, FLPosted by
FanSided

Miami football must get 2022 recruit LB Wesley Bissainthe

The linebacking corps for the Miami football team regressed significantly in 2020. The loss of four-year starting LBs Michael Pinckney and Shaq Quarterman hindered the middle of the Hurricanes defense last season. Miami finished 17th in run defense in 2019 allowing 114.62 yards per game. The Hurricanes fell to 76th...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

KC Chiefs: Cornell Powell could be a fifth round gem

K.C. Chiefs fans have been calling for a receiver, and the team delivered through the draft. They lost Sammy Watkins through free agency to the Baltimore Ravens, and Chiefs fans are still unsure on the reliability of Mecole Hardman. Hardman shows off his electrifying speed consistently, but with inconsistent hands and average route running, it raises the question: Can Mecole Hardman be a true wide receiver two? After debating that question they decided that they wanted more depth at the position and selected Cornell Powell in the fifth round out of Clemson.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Veteran newcomer sees young but talented Lions roster

If you are a fan of the Detroit Lions, get ready to hear the word “potential” a lot in the coming months. It’s a word that will likely be used ad nauseam to describe a team in the midst of a promising rebuild. In this case, the word “promising” means...
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

Alabama Football: Immediate eligibility will let big dogs eat

Alabama Football officially has a new inside linebacker after the SEC took the expected action of allowing one-time immediate transfer eligibility. Though other conferences moved faster than the SEC, there was little doubt the SEC would decide to not restrict inner-league transfers. Nick Saban spoke about the change Thursday at...
Durham, NCPosted by
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Rasheed Wallace named High School head coach

This former UNC basketball standout has accepted another coaching job at the high school level. After Rasheed Wallace retired from the NBA in 2013, he quickly transitioned into coaching. The former UNC basketball standout spent one year as an assistant coach for the Detroit Pistons before taking a bit of a break from the sport.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: 3 free agent cornerbacks this team needs to target

The Philadelphia Eagles desperately need some help at cornerback. The Philadelphia Eagles may have had a productive offseason, but the hole at the second cornerback position is as glaring as ever. Darius Slay remains a solid first option, but more than one serviceable cornerback is a necessity in today’s pass-happy league.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

South Carolina baseball: betting odds to win the College World Series

South Carolina baseball odds to win in Omaha. South Carolina baseball begins its postseason on Friday with a matchup versus the Virginia Cavaliers. The Gamecocks enter the field as the No. 2 seed in the Columbia regional, which also consists of UVA, Old Dominion, and Jacksonville. South Carolina has the luxury of playing at home despite not earning the region’s top seed, which may give a home field advantage to the good guys come tournament time.
BasketballPosted by
FanSided

Duke Basketball: 10 best players ever from the Mike Krzyzewski era

Duke Basketball has dominated the sport of college hoops for over two decades. Their historic performance consecutively over the years has allowed fans to view the program as a dynasty. The success is credited to Coach Mike Krzyzewski, who took the reigns in 1980 as the Blue Devils’ head coach. Coach Krzyzewski, nicknamed “Coach K”, has built quite a resume during his time at Duke.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 comparisons to Cole Kmet rookie season with Chicago Bears

When Cole Kmet did not light the world on fire during his rookie season it was not a surprise. It is expected for tight ends to take a bit of time before they break out, and looking historically, Cole Kmet is right in line with plenty of other rookies tight ends. So, who are these tight ends that the Chicago Bears rookie is right in line with?
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith is ready for his increased role on the team

Prime to fill in as the Steelers’ newest full-time starter at OLB, Alex Highsmith, relates year two to where it all started. “I did see those reports, and it just gave me more motivation to work harder.” A quote not said once but repeated twice by Pittsburgh Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith when asked in a recent press conference if he saw the media suggestions throughout pre-draft that the Steelers should take an OLB.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Early takeaways from Cleveland Browns 2021 OTAs

The Cleveland Browns are in the midst of their voluntary OTAs and we have already seen a few positive stories surface during the workout. Unlike last year, the Cleveland Browns have been able to get together and put in some workouts this offseason. Not long after the draft, they had the Rookie Mini-Camp and now, they’re a couple of days into the voluntary OTAs.