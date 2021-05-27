Ohio State football: Hausmann wins Anne and Woody Hayes Award

Any time an NFL team hires a new head coach, he will try to do things his way and often get rid of most of the things from the previous regime. The Jacksonville Jaguars are no different and have empowered Urban Meyer to make all the changes he deems necessary to right the ship. Keep in mind that the team has had only one winning season over the last ten years and the former Florida head coach is doing all he can to ensure things improve in Duval as soon as possible.