Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Pets of the Week: Dash, Marvin, Rihanna and Nines are ready for adoption

By Staff report
Long Beach Press-Telegram
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDash, a 2-year-old Great Dane, is a playful boy looking for an active friend for life to go on adventures with. Information about Dash: The spcaLA P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village and Education Center, 562-216-2542. Dash’s identification number is 21-02371. Marvin. Marvin, a 3-year-old Husky’s coat provides natural insulation against...

www.presstelegram.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Dane#German#Localist#Companions#Home#Adoption#Adventures#Winter#Summer Heat#Hay#Regular Brushing#Vegetables#Pitchford#Subscribe#Handpicked Stories#Natural Insulation#Sunburns#Guinea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Petsallongeorgia.com

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Meatball

This handsome boy is approximately 2 years old and 60 pounds. With the exception of rabies, Meatball is up-to-date on his vaccinations. Upon adoption, he will need to receive his rabies vaccine, along with being neutered. He is heartworm negative. Meatball is a playful pup and loves to get out...
Petsthedoctorstv.com

What to Consider Before Adopting a Pet

Jessica from the Helen Woodward Animal Shelter shares that when you take home an animal, they are now your family member. Jessica shares what you need to consider before you adopt a pet. Why It's Good to Start Your Day with 8 Ounces of Water and Lemon!
Petsskyhinews.com

Pet of the week

Hi there! My name is Zazu. I am a 1-year-old, neutered male, husky cross. I am a very handsome boy who is looking for my forever home. I do know some tricks, but I’m looking forward to learning more. An active family would make me the happiest. Please call the shelter at 970-887-2988 for more information.
PetsNapa Valley Register

Adopt a Pet | Baby Ruth & Candy Corn

This much cuteness should be illegal. At 8 months old, Baby Ruth and Candy Corn still squeeze into ONE TINY BED for snuggles when there are plenty of other, more roomy options to choose from! We are looking for an adopter to bring home these sisters together as a pair and their AWWW factor is just one of many great reasons to adopt this duo. Ruthie and Candy are two very special peas in a pod! These tortoiseshell kittens like other cats and are slowly learning to live with gentle dogs. All they really need is one another and a single amazing human who will grant them their happily ever after wish.
PetsThe Daily World

Cody B — Adoptable Pet of the Week

Cody B is tall and slender with a gorgeous coat of fur. He’s all energy with a puppy brain. At 6 months old, he shows promise. He loves kids, soccer balls and peanut butter. Cats are another story. Cody tends to fixate on cats, so a feline-free environment is called for. A husky/shepherd mix, Cody has one blue eye and one brown eye. This makes him look as if he’s undecided about whether he wants to be an obedient German shepherd or a crazy husky – all business on the left side, party on the right. Cody B is available for adoption through PAWS of Grays Harbor. They are open by appointment only at this time. Please call 360-533-1141 or visit www.pawsgh.org to fill out an adoption application. You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram.
Petsmonroecopost.com

Pet Adoption Network: Francis

Francis was found as a stray begging for food at a cat colony. He is a sweetheart; obviously, he was a pet at one time. He has been vetted and is healthy. Contact Pet Adoption Network at 585-338-9175, info@petadoptionnetwork.org or petadoptionnetwork.org for information.
Petstellicovillageconnection.com

Feline trio ready for adoption

Shadow, Frida and Molly are the featured pets of the week at Monroe County Animal Shelter. Shadow is a beautiful black, 2-year-old, short-haired cat. He was brought in as a stray from Madisonville so the shelter doesn’t know his history. Shadow is a lively boy who has feline immunodeficiency virus. He is friendly, loves affection and would make a perfect house shadow.
Little Rock, ARthv11.com

Zack | Pet of the Week

Zack is an adoptable, chunky little kitten from the Little Rock Animal Village. He's about five years old and he loves his belly rubs!
PetsMarietta Daily Journal

Pet Adoption Spotlight: Gordon

LifeLine Animal Project presents Gordon for the Pet Adoption Spotlight. Gordon is a fluffy 70-pound boy who is truly gorgeous. Despite his big size, he is easy to take for walks and very polite on a leash. Gordon is also smart, knows how to sit and will learn other commands quickly.
Petstribuneledgernews.com

Cold Noses: Adoptable Pets of the Week

Cold Noses, The Times-Union's weekly pet column, features dogs and cats available for adoption at area government-run animal shelters. Some shelters are still operating with limitations because of the coronavirus pandemic. Contact individual shelters for more information about adoptions and fosters. • Putnam County Animal Services is at 174 County...
Petspilotonline.com

Pets available for adoption in King William

The Regional Animal Shelter has healthy dogs, puppies, cats and kittens available for adoption. For more information, please call 804-769-4983. Kai is a spayed female shepherd mix that’s about 10 months old and weighs almost 80 pounds. She was surrendered to the shelter because her owner could no longer keep her. She’s a very smart and sweet girl that gets along great with other dogs and didn’t seem to mind cats.
Petspetproductnews.com

Are People Really Rehoming Pets They Adopted During the Pandemic?

Industry professionals have been wondering if those who adopted dogs and cats during the COVID-19 pandemic would end up rehoming their pets or keep them as members of their household. Questions started arising after “alarmist headlines” were tied to regional reports of a surge in owner surrenders, however, this trend is not currently evident on a national level, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).
PetsGladwin County Record

"Cat-Dog lover!"

I was napping comfortably in my “Comfy Chair.” As I was dreaming about the days long past when I could enjoy eating a Sanders hot fudge sundae with butter pecan ice cream, I began to feel a strange sensation on the top of my pate. Yes, I have a bald head. My body has developed an affinity to growing hair in many new places as I have gotten older, but not on the top of my head. I do save money not going to the barber shop, but I miss the conversations.
PetsThe Daily World

Scar — Adoptable Pet of the Week

Scar looks like he should be wearing sunglasses and hanging at the beach. He’s got that cool-dog vibe about him. He’s a smallish, grey and white Staffordshire, mixed with … something. Eight years ago, when he was being born, his mom dragged him across some gravel. This is how he got that scar down the middle of his face and his moniker. Scar is house-broken, good with other dogs and he likes children of all ages. Scar has a great disposition and loves rolling in the grass (though he might prefer to keep his distance from gravel). He has some seasonal allergies and is allergic to chicken. Scar is available for adoption through PAWS of Grays Harbor. They are open by appointment only at this time. Please call 360-533-1141 or visit www.pawsgh.org to fill out an adoption application. You can also find them on Facebook. Keep in mind, those 55 years and older receive a 20% discount on adoption fees.
Petssanclementetimes.com

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Elektra

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Smithtown, NYPosted by
TBR News Media

Shelter Pet of the Week: Randy

This week’s shelter pet is Randy, a domestic shorthair 8-year-old orange tabby male currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. Randy was surrendered because he does not do well with children. He loves to come up to and meet new people; he will rub up on your legs and give you a little squeak. Randy has lived with other cats, but would do best in an adult only, dog free home. He does have a spicy personality and plenty of sass to share. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines and was declawed by his previous pet parent.
PetsLong Beach Press-Telegram

Pets of the Week: Presley, Pepsi, Fritz and Holly are ready for adoption

Presley is a cute, 1-year-old pit-Lab mix looking for love. She enjoys training and being with her human friends, but would do best in a cat-free home. Information about Presley: The spcaLA P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village and Education Center, 562-216-2542. Presley’s identification number is 21-02434. Pepsi. Pepsi, a 1-year-old...