Nextdoor has that it’s launching a new mapping tool to help Americans get vaccinated. You don’t need to install the Nextdoor app on your phone to use the map the company created. You can access it through your computer or smartphone. Once you’re on the website, you can input your ZIP code or city to find a list of pharmacies that carry COVID-19 vaccines. Once you tap the “Schedule appointment” button, you’ll be redirected to the pharmacy’s website or . The portal also includes a link to the website for the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).