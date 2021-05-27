Cancel
Monkeys change 'accents' when under social and environmental pressure

By Vaccine Authority
westernmassnews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) -- If you've ever changed your behavior due to social pressure, it appears you're not alone. Monkeys entering the territory of a different species adapt their primate calls to help them better understand one another, according to new research. The study, published in the journal Behavioral Ecology and Sociobiology,...

