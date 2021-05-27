Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Rider’ on Starz, Chloe Zhao’s Riveting Story of a Broken Cowboy
The Rider’s debut on Starz is as good a time as any to remind y’all that Chloe Zhao was great even before she enjoyed best picture and director Oscars for Nomadland. The two films have much in common — they’re immersive and authentic dramas, they include many non-actors playing versions of themselves, they focus on underrepresented and economically disadvantaged communities, they feature stunning naturalist cinematography, frequently in the Badlands of South Dakota. For The Rider, Zhao focuses on the story of Brady Jandreau, a real-life rodeo rider and horse trainer who gave up the life after a serious head injury; Jandreau, his father and sister essentially play themselves in this dramatization of his all-too-true struggles. It’s dangerously close to being a documentary, it’s definitely a BOATS (Based On A True Story) movie — and it’s as good as this type of film gets.decider.com